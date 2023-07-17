News & Insights

Culture

Geyser Launches 5th Bitcoin Grant To Empower Educational Bitcoin Communities

July 17, 2023 — 09:00 am EDT

Written by BtcCasey for Bitcoin Magazine ->

Geyser, a leading Bitcoin grant organization, has announced the launch of its fifth Bitcoin grant, aimed at supporting educational initiatives and community-based programs focused on Bitcoin. The grant opens up opportunities for campaigns that promote and bolster Bitcoin schools and communities worldwide. 

Mick Morucci, CEO of Geyser, emphasized the importance of Bitcoin for underserved populations, stating, "These are the people that would most benefit from bitcoin, which can act as a shield. These are also those that are least aware of bitcoin." The grant seeks to amplify the efforts of Bitcoin communities that are emerging across the globe, offering knowledge, education and tools to promote participation in the Bitcoin movement.

To fund the grant, Geyser has raised 1 BTC, thanks to generous donors and a partnership with Blink. The organization aims to distribute the proceeds to numerous projects that demonstrate impact, need and proof of work. Applications for the grant are currently open and will be accepted until mid-August. A board will evaluate the projects and select the most deserving recipients.

Geyser Grants stands apart from typical Bitcoin grants, which primarily focus on core developers. The organization aims to recognize and reward all Bitcoin creators for their contributions. Geyser Grants has already made a significant impact, contributing 2.2 BTC to over 100 projects centered around Bitcoin education, creative endeavors, and community building.

The grants serve multiple purposes, including promoting Bitcoin awareness, encouraging contributions to the Bitcoin ecosystem, recognizing important work in the space, empowering creators globally and fostering the growth of the Bitcoin creator ecosystem. To learn more about the grant or to apply, interested individuals can visit the Geyser Grants Round 5 page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Culture
Bitcoin Magazine
Bitcoin Magazine is the world’s first and foundational digital currency publication, covering the innovative ideas, breaking news and global impact at the cutting-edge intersection of finance, technology and Bitcoin. Published by BTC Media, the online publication serves a daily international readership from its headquarters in Nashville, Tennessee. For more information and all the breaking news and in-depth reports on Bitcoin and blockchain technology, visit BitcoinMagazine.com.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.