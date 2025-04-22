$GEVO stock is up 7% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$GEVO stock has now risen 7% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,306,521 of trading volume.

$GEVO Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $GEVO:

$GEVO insiders have traded $GEVO stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GEVO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANDREW SHAFER (Chief Cust Mkt & Brnd Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 36,911 shares for an estimated $76,913 .

. KIMBERLY T BOWRON (Chief People and IT Officer) sold 14,240 shares for an estimated $18,370

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$GEVO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 51 institutional investors add shares of $GEVO stock to their portfolio, and 49 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$GEVO Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GEVO in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 11/13/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $GEVO, check out Quiver Quantitative's $GEVO forecast page.

You can track data on $GEVO on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.