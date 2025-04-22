$GEVO stock is up 7% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$GEVO stock has now risen 7% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,306,521 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $GEVO:
$GEVO Insider Trading Activity
$GEVO insiders have traded $GEVO stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GEVO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ANDREW SHAFER (Chief Cust Mkt & Brnd Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 36,911 shares for an estimated $76,913.
- KIMBERLY T BOWRON (Chief People and IT Officer) sold 14,240 shares for an estimated $18,370
$GEVO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 51 institutional investors add shares of $GEVO stock to their portfolio, and 49 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- UBS GROUP AG added 4,494,495 shares (+41531.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,393,494
- INVESCO LTD. added 3,497,007 shares (+441.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,308,744
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 2,312,870 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,833,898
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 1,720,695 shares (-10.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,596,252
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP added 1,299,906 shares (+68.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,716,803
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 781,207 shares (+300.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,632,722
- MORGAN STANLEY added 735,792 shares (+455.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,537,805
$GEVO Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GEVO in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 11/13/2024
