$GEVO stock is up 16% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$GEVO stock has now risen 16% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $7,662,615 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $GEVO:
$GEVO Insider Trading Activity
$GEVO insiders have traded $GEVO stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GEVO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ANDREW SHAFER (Chief Cust Mkt & Brnd Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 20,000 shares for an estimated $24,556.
$GEVO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 68 institutional investors add shares of $GEVO stock to their portfolio, and 62 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 2,312,870 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,833,898
- UBS GROUP AG added 1,957,678 shares (+43.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,270,906
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 1,659,160 shares (-10.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,924,625
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP added 1,566,857 shares (+49.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,817,554
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 978,653 shares (+252.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,135,237
- GRANTHAM, MAYO, VAN OTTERLOO & CO. LLC removed 684,924 shares (-23.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $794,511
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC added 671,107 shares (+1754.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $778,484
