Gevo Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Gevo Inc (Symbol: GEVO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $7.67, changing hands as high as $7.73 per share. Gevo Inc shares are currently trading up about 6.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GEVO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GEVO's low point in its 52 week range is $0.97 per share, with $15.57 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $7.67.

