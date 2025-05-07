GEVO Set to Report Q1 Earnings: What Can an Investor Expect?

GEVO Inc. GEVO is slated to report first-quarter 2025 results on May 13, after market close.



In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 18.18%. However, it delivered a trailing four-quarter average negative earnings surprise of 1.29%. (Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.)

Factors to Note Ahead of GEVO’s Q1 Results

Higher sales of environmental attributes from GEVO’s RNG project, following the expected receipt of the final pathway approval under the Low Carbon Fuel Standard Program in the first quarter, are likely to have boosted its top-line performance.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $26.4 million, indicating 560.4% growth from the prior-year quarter’s figure.



Robust sales expectations are likely to have boosted GEVO’s quarterly earnings. However, higher project development costs associated with the company's future Alcohol-to-Jet Projects and Verity growth initiatives, along with increased interest expenses, are likely to have adversely impacted its bottom-line performance.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GEVO’s first-quarter loss is pegged at 10 cents per share, implying a deterioration from the loss of eight cents incurred in the prior-year quarter.

Gevo, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Gevo, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Gevo, Inc. Quote

What the Zacks Model Unveils for GEVO

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for GEVO this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat, which is not the case here.



Earnings ESP: GEVO’s Earnings ESP is -20.00%. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Gevo currently carries a Zacks Rank of 3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks to Consider

Below, we have mentioned a few players from the same industry that have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in the upcoming releases:



Talen Energy Corporation TLN is set to report first-quarter 2025 earnings on May 8, 2025, before market open. It has an Earnings ESP of +12.39% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TLN’s earnings is pegged at $1.17 per share. The consensus estimate for its sales is pegged at $547.3 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 7.5%.



Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. CQP is expected to report its first-quarter 2025 results soon. It has an Earnings ESP of +4.20% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CQP’s earnings is pegged at $1.06 per share. The consensus estimate for its sales is pegged at $2.49 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 8.7%.



ReNew Energy Global RNW is expected to report fiscal fourth-quarter 2025 results soon. It has an Earnings ESP of +100.00% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RNW’s earnings is pegged at seven cents per share, indicating year-over-year growth of 250%. The consensus estimate for its sales is pegged at $291.8 million.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (CQP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Gevo, Inc. (GEVO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Talen Energy Corporation (TLN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ReNew Energy Global PLC (RNW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.