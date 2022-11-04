GEVO Readies to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Gevo, Inc. GEVO is slated to report third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 8 after market close.

In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 25.00%. In the trailing four quarters, the company delivered an average earnings surprise of 2.68%.

Factors to Note

Buoyed by the recovering air traffic, the strong sustainable aviation fuel demand, along with strength in hydrocarbon fuel supply agreements, may have contributed to the company’s third-quarter revenues.

Meanwhile, the company’s third-quarter revenues may have benefited from Gevo's natural gas production project. The company continues to ramp up its nameplate capacity to 355,000 metric million British thermal units.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter revenues is pegged at $1.29 billion, suggesting growth of 818.6% from the year-ago quarter.

From the cost perspective, higher direct labor and utility expenses might have hurt the bottom line of GEVO in the soon-to-be-reported quarter. Additionally, an increase in laboratory expenses and additional stock-based compensation expenses is likely to have negatively impacted the earnings of the company in the soon-to-be-reported quarter.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter earnings is pegged at a loss of 6 cents per share, indicating an improvement from the prior-year reported figure.

Gevo, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Gevo, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Gevo, Inc. Quote

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Gevo this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat, which is the case here.

Earnings ESP: GEVO’s Earnings ESP is +21.05%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: Gevo sports a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Other Stocks to Consider

Here are three other stocks you may want to consider from the same sector as these also have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this season:

Array Technologies, Inc. ARRY currently has an Earnings ESP of +11.83% and a Zacks Rank #1. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its third-quarter earnings is pegged at 12 cents per share, suggesting an improvement of 271.4%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Array’s third-quarter sales suggests year-over-year growth of 107.8% from the prior-year reported figure. ARRY has a four-quarter earnings surprise of 40.48%.

HF Sinclair Corporation DINO has an Earnings ESP of +1.17% and a Zacks Rank #1. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its third-quarter earnings, pegged at $4.20 per share, suggests an improvement of 228.1% from the prior-year quarter’s tally.

DINO delivered an earnings surprise of 24.22% in the last reported quarter. It has a four-quarter earnings surprise of 710.11%.

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. HP currently has an Earnings ESP of +14.32% and a Zacks Rank #1. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Helmerich’s third-quarter earnings implies a year-over-year improvement of 169.4% from the prior-year reported figure.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Helmerich’s third-quarter sales, pegged at $591.4 million, suggests a year-over-year improvement of 72% from the prior-year reported figure. HP delivered an earnings surprise of 440% in the last reported quarter.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.8% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.