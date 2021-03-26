Gevo, Inc. (GEVO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Gevo, Inc. (GEVO) closed at $8.57 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.23% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.66%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.39%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.24%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 14.36% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 0.5% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.91% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from GEVO as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect GEVO to post earnings of -$0.04 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 93.22%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $0.32 million, down 91.64% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.15 per share and revenue of $2.21 million, which would represent changes of +78.87% and -60.08%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for GEVO. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 11.11% lower within the past month. GEVO is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 110, which puts it in the top 44% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Gevo, Inc. (GEVO): Free Stock Analysis Report



