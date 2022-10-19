Gevo, Inc. (GEVO) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Gevo, Inc. (GEVO) closed at $2.23, marking a -1.76% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.67%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.33%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.22%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 9.92% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 1.59% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.76% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Gevo, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be November 8, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Gevo, Inc. to post earnings of -$0.07 per share. This would mark no growth from the year-ago period. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $0.6 million, up 325% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.28 per share and revenue of $2.38 million, which would represent changes of +6.67% and +234.74%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Gevo, Inc.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 8.33% higher. Gevo, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 80, which puts it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

