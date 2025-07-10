Gevo, Inc. Secures $40 Million in Tax-Exempt Bonds from Barclays Capital to Enhance Renewable Natural Gas Operations

Gevo, Inc. announces $40 million bond purchase by Barclays for refinancing, enhancing liquidity and supporting renewable natural gas initiatives.

Quiver AI Summary

Gevo, Inc. announced that Barclays Capital Inc. has purchased $40 million of newly issued non-recourse tax-exempt private activity bonds for Gevo's subsidiary, Gevo NW Iowa RNG, LLC. The proceeds refinance $40 million of previously issued bonds, releasing restricted cash and increasing Gevo's liquidity by approximately $30 million. Gevo RNG produces renewable natural gas from dairy farm manure, which is sold in California, and has recently been certified for carbon intensity reductions under California's Low Carbon Fuel Standard. The company aims to expand its RNG operations and leverage synergies with its other business lines. Gevo is focused on creating renewable energy solutions that support rural economies and drive economic growth.

Potential Positives

Gevo successfully secured $40 million in non-recourse tax-exempt private activity bonds, enhancing its financial liquidity.

The refinancing of previous bonds allowed Gevo to release $40 million of restricted cash, improving its balance sheet liquidity by approximately $30 million.

Gevo RNG is expected to generate significant annual greenhouse gas emissions reductions, contributing positively to environmental sustainability.

Gevo continues to explore scaling opportunities for its RNG business, indicating potential future growth and profitability.

Potential Negatives

Partial refinancing of previous bonds could indicate ongoing financial pressure or instability within the company's funding arrangements.

The reliance on tax-exempt bonds and the significant involvement of Barclays Capital may signal potential concerns over the company's ability to secure traditional financing primarily.

Forward-looking statements highlight the inherent risks and uncertainties associated with the company's future performance, possibly raising investor concerns about volatility and execution capabilities.

FAQ

What is the purpose of the newly issued 2025 Bonds?

The 2025 Bonds will refinance $40 million of previously issued bonds to increase Gevo's liquidity.

How much liquidity does Gevo expect to gain from the 2025 Bonds?

Gevo anticipates an increase in balance sheet liquidity of approximately $30 million after transaction costs.

What does Gevo NW Iowa RNG, LLC produce?

Gevo NW Iowa RNG, LLC generates renewable natural gas by managing manure from dairy farms.

What is Gevo's carbon intensity score for RNG production?

Gevo RNG received a carbon intensity score of negative 339 gCO2e/MJ, contributing to greenhouse gas emission reductions.

How does Gevo support rural communities?

Gevo invests in rural America, creating jobs and revitalizing communities through its renewable energy initiatives.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$GEVO Insider Trading Activity

$GEVO insiders have traded $GEVO stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GEVO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PATRICK R. GRUBER (Chief Executive Officer) sold 157,197 shares for an estimated $201,526

PAUL D BLOOM (Chief Business Officer) sold 87,466 shares for an estimated $111,938

CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL RYAN (President & COO) sold 73,934 shares for an estimated $94,783

L LYNN SMULL (EVP) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 64,259 shares for an estimated $82,569 .

. ANDREW SHAFER (Chief Cust Mkt & Brnd Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 47,538 shares for an estimated $59,860 .

. KIMBERLY T BOWRON (Chief People and IT Officer) sold 23,994 shares for an estimated $30,760

OLUWAGBEMILEKE YUSUF AGIRI (CFO) sold 10,810 shares for an estimated $12,572

LINDSAY CLINTON FITZGERALD (Chief Advocacy & Comms Officer) sold 8,987 shares for an estimated $10,451

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$GEVO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 64 institutional investors add shares of $GEVO stock to their portfolio, and 46 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$GEVO Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GEVO in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

HC Wainwright & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 05/30/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $GEVO, check out Quiver Quantitative's $GEVO forecast page.

$GEVO Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GEVO recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $GEVO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $7.575.

Here are some recent targets:

Amit Dayal from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $14.0 on 05/30/2025

on 05/30/2025 Manav Gupta from UBS set a target price of $1.15 on 04/02/2025

Full Release



ENGLEWOOD, Colo., July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) is pleased to announce that Barclays Capital Inc. has purchased $40 million of newly issued non-recourse tax-exempt private activity bonds (the “2025 Bonds”) issued by the Iowa Finance Authority for the benefit of Gevo’s wholly owned subsidiary, Gevo NW Iowa RNG, LLC (“Gevo RNG”). The bond proceeds were used to refinance $40 million of the previously issued Iowa Finance Authority Solid Waste Facility Revenue Bonds (Gevo NW Iowa RNG, LLC Renewable Natural Gas Project), Series 2021 (Green Bonds) (the “Previous Bonds”), which were issued in the aggregate principal amount of $68.2 million and secured by an irrevocable direct pay letter of credit. This partial refinancing of the Previous Bonds enabled Gevo to release $40 million of restricted cash that was securing the letter of credit and increase its balance sheet liquidity by approximately $30 million after paying transaction costs and funding reserves associated with the 2025 Bonds.





Gevo expects to release additional restricted cash later this year by refinancing the remaining balance of the Previous Bonds through the issuance of an additional series of 2025 Bonds.





Gevo RNG generates renewable natural gas (“RNG”) by collecting manure on dairy farms and placing it in anaerobic digesters installed on those farms, where biogas is captured, then refined to serve as a more sustainable alternative to fossil natural gas as a transportation fuel. Gevo RNG sells the RNG into California via a marketing agent. In March 2025, Gevo RNG received California Air Resources Board (“CARB”) certification of a carbon intensity score of negative 339 gCO2e/MJ to be used in calculating California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard (“LCFS”) credits. Under current LCFS modeling, RNG produced by Gevo RNG is expected to yield upwards of 175,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent greenhouse gas emissions reductions annually. Gevo continues to explore increased scaling and margin expansion opportunities for its RNG business, and how to leverage it synergistically with its other lines of business.







About Gevo







Gevo is a next-generation diversified energy company committed to fueling America’s future with cost-effective, drop-in fuels that contribute to energy security, abate carbon, and strengthen rural communities to drive economic growth. Gevo’s innovative technology can be used to make a variety of renewable products, including synthetic aviation fuel (“SAF”), motor fuels, chemicals, and other materials that provide U.S.-made solutions. By investing in the backbone of rural America, Gevo’s business model includes developing, financing, and operating production facilities that create jobs and revitalize communities. Gevo owns and operates one of the largest dairy-based RNG facilities in the United States, turning by-products into clean, reliable energy. Gevo also operates an ethanol plant with an adjacent carbon capture and sequestration (“CCS”) facility, further solidifying America’s leadership in energy innovation. Additionally, Gevo owns the world’s first production facility for specialty alcohol-to-jet (“ATJ”) fuels and chemicals. Gevo’s market-driven “pay for performance” approach regarding carbon and other sustainability attributes, helps ensure value is delivered to our local economy. Through its Verity subsidiary, Gevo provides transparency, accountability, and efficiency in tracking, measuring and verifying various attributes throughout the supply chain. By strengthening rural economies, Gevo is working to secure a self-sufficient future and to make sure value is brought to the market.





For more information, see





www.gevo.com





.







About Barclays Capital Inc.







Barclays Capital Inc. (BCI) is a US registered broker-dealer and futures commission merchant (FCM) that serves clients worldwide. It's an affiliate of Barclays Bank PLC and is regulated by the SEC and FINRA. BCI offers a wide range of brokerage and investment services, including securities trading,investment advice and financial planning.







Forward Looking Statements







Certain statements in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements relate to a variety of matters including, without limitation, the liquidity effects of the 2025 Bonds, the ability to refinance the Previous Bonds, expected greenhouse gas emission yields, expected expansion projects, and other statements that are not purely statements of historical fact. These forward-looking statements are made on the basis of the current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions of the management of Gevo and are subject to significant risks and uncertainty. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Gevo undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Although Gevo believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements involve many risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from what may be expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. For a further discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of Gevo in general, see the risk disclosures in the Annual Report on Form 10-K of Gevo for the year ended December 31, 2024, and in subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K and other filings made with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission by Gevo.







Media Contact







Heather L. Manuel





VP, Stakeholder Engagement & Partnerships





PR@gevo.com







IR Contact







Eric Frey, PhD





VP, Finance & Strategy





IR@Gevo.com



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.