Gevo, Inc. Launches Sales of High-Integrity Carbon Removal Credits to Support Decarbonization Efforts

Gevo sells its first carbon abatement credits, supporting decarbonization through certified CO2 removal initiatives.

Gevo, Inc. has announced its first sale of carbon abatement by providing carbon removal credits, termed CORCs, to a global financial and technology company. These Puro.earth-certified credits represent genuine carbon dioxide removal and are part of Gevo's strategy to support decarbonization efforts. The company utilizes carbon capture and storage (CCS) at its North Dakota ethanol-production facility, which can sequester up to 1 million metric tonnes of CO2 annually, generating CORCs that are immediately available for purchase. Gevo emphasizes the rigor of its process, ensuring that customers can trust the permanence and integrity of the credits. The move is positioned as a significant step in addressing emissions and promoting sustainable aviation fuel, highlighting Gevo's commitment to innovative solutions in renewable energy and rural economic development.

Potential Positives

Gevo has successfully entered the market by selling high-integrity carbon removal credits (CORCs), showcasing its commitment to sustainability and carbon abatement.

The company's North Dakota facility is capable of sequestering up to 1 million metric tonnes of CO2 per year, demonstrating significant operational capacity for carbon capture and storage (CCS).

Gevo's partnership with Puro.earth enhances the credibility and marketability of its CORCs, reassuring customers of their quality and permanence.

The revenues from carbon credit sales present a promising opportunity for growth in a rapidly expanding market focused on decarbonization efforts.

Potential Negatives

Gevo’s reliance on carbon credit sales may highlight a lack of diversified revenue streams, potentially exposing the company to market volatility and regulatory changes related to carbon trading.

The heavy emphasis on carbon credits and sustainability could draw scrutiny regarding the actual environmental impact and effectiveness of their carbon capture initiatives.

The warning about forward-looking statements underscores inherent risks and uncertainties about the company’s future financial performance, which may erode investor confidence.

FAQ

What are carbon removal credits (CORCs)?

Carbon removal credits (CORCs) are certified credits representing permanent carbon dioxide removal from the atmosphere, aimed at offsetting emissions.

How is Gevo contributing to carbon abatement?

Gevo helps carbon abatement by selling high-integrity CORCs generated from its carbon capture and storage operations in North Dakota.

What is the significance of Gevo's North Dakota facility?

Gevo's North Dakota facility has a capacity to sequester up to 1 million metric tonnes of CO2 per year, generating CORCs.

How does the Puro.earth certification work?

Puro.earth certifies carbon credits by ensuring permanent storage of CO2 for at least 100 years using strict quality standards.

What role does carbon capture play in sustainable aviation fuel?

Carbon capture is essential in Gevo's strategy for producing sustainable aviation fuel by removing CO2 and generating credits for emissions reduction.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) is pleased to announce that it is selling carbon abatement into the market for the first time. To support decarbonization and to mitigate its corporate travel emissions, the buyer, a global financial and technology company, purchased high-integrity durable carbon removal credits, known as CORCs (or CO



2



Removal Certificates), that are Puro.earth-certified and are ready to retire immediately. CORCs provide true carbon abatement, with a volume of actual carbon dioxide permanently removed from circulation, which offsets the effect of emissions.





Selling high-integrity CORCs is core to Gevo’s strategy, with the rapidly expanding demand for high-quality carbon credits presenting a real market opportunity today. CO



2



produced by operations at Gevo’s North Dakota ethanol-production facility is currently being generated and sequestered through carbon capture and storage (“CCS”), delivering credits backed by real carbon removal.





The Gevo North Dakota facility has the appropriate geological formation and operational Class IV well for CCS, with a total estimated sequestration capacity of up to 1 million metric tonnes of CO



2



per year. This site can supply customers with CORCs today that are ready to be retired immediately. The supply of credits is certified by Puro.earth under its strict standards for 1,000-plus-years permanence and other key quality parameters required by customers. CCS is a key part of our decarbonization strategy for sustainable aviation fuel (“SAF”) as we develop production on multiple pathways.





CO



2



is a product that is often used in industrial applications, including the food and beverage industry or the petroleum production industry through enhanced oil recovery (“EOR”). Alternatively, CO



2



can have value by being captured and permanently stored, in lieu of being emitted to the atmosphere. At Gevo North Dakota, biogenic CO₂ is captured and securely stored underground—enabling the generation of the CORCs.





“These are real sales of credits for carbon dioxide removal that are being generated right now,” says Alex Clayton, Chief Business Development Officer for Gevo. “Customers should feel confident in the CORCs we provide due to the rigor Gevo and Puro.earth are putting into every step of the process. We previously said that after our purchase of Gevo North Dakota that we would be selling carbon and that’s what we’re doing.”





“Gevo is demonstrating that durable carbon removal isn’t some distant solution—it’s available now,” said Trenton Spindler, Chief Growth Officer at Puro.earth. “With Puro-certified CORCs, buyers worldwide can act decisively to tackle their toughest emissions with confidence in real, permanent results.”







About Gevo







Gevo is a next-generation diversified energy company committed to fueling America’s future with cost-effective, drop-in fuels that contribute to energy security, abate carbon, and strengthen rural communities to drive economic growth. Gevo’s innovative technology can be used to make a variety of renewable products, including SAF, motor fuels, chemicals, and other materials that provide U.S.-made solutions. By investing in the backbone of rural America, Gevo’s business model includes developing, financing, and operating production facilities that create jobs and revitalize communities. Gevo owns and operates one of the largest dairy-based renewable natural gas (“RNG”) facilities in the United States, turning by-products into clean, reliable energy. We also operate an ethanol plant with an adjacent carbon capture and sequestration (“CCS”) facility, further solidifying America’s leadership in energy innovation. Additionally, Gevo owns the world’s first production facility for specialty alcohol-to-jet (“ATJ”) fuels and chemicals. Gevo’s market-driven “pay for performance” approach regarding carbon and other sustainability attributes, helps ensure value is delivered to our local economy. Through its Verity subsidiary, Gevo provides transparency, accountability, and efficiency in tracking, measuring, and verifying various attributes throughout the supply chain. By strengthening rural economies, Gevo is working to secure a self-sufficient future and to make sure value is brought to the market.





For more information, see





www.gevo.com





.







About Puro.earth







Puro.earth is a leading carbon-crediting platform for durable carbon dioxide removal (“CDR”). Via the Puro Standard’s rigorous carbon credit methodologies, suppliers that remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere to durable storages for at least 100 years are certified and issued CORCs into the transparent Puro Registry. CORCs are then purchased by corporations to help address climate change and neutralize residual carbon emissions. Puro.earth is driving forward the carbon removal industry, enabling new revenue streams to accelerate carbon removal.





For more information, visit





puro.earth





.







Forward Looking Statements







Certain statements in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements relate to a variety of matters, including, without limitation, Puro.earth and its business system, the markets for CORCs and carbon dioxide removal, and other statements that are not purely statements of historical fact. These forward-looking statements are made based on the current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions of the management of Gevo and are subject to significant risks and uncertainty. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Gevo undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Although Gevo believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements involve many risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from what may be expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. For a further discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of Gevo in general, see the risk disclosures in the Annual Report on Form 10-K of Gevo for the year ended December 31, 2024 and in subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K and other filings made with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission by Gevo.







Media Contacts







Heather L. Manuel for Gevo





VP, Stakeholder Engagement & Partnerships





PR@gevo.com





Charlie Morrow for Puro.earth





PuroEarth@cognitomedia.com







IR Contact







Eric Frey, PhD





VP, Finance & Strategy





IR@Gevo.com



