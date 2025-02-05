Gevo, Inc. to Host Virtual Investor Presentation on Acquisition of Low-Carbon Ethanol and Carbon Capture Assets

Gevo, Inc. will hold a virtual presentation on its acquisition of low-carbon ethanol and carbon capture assets on February 6, 2025.

Gevo, Inc. will host a virtual investor presentation on February 6, 2025, at 10:00 AM ET, featuring CEO Dr. Patrick Gruber and VP of Corporate Development Eric Frey. The presentation will focus on the company's recent acquisition of low-carbon ethanol and carbon capture assets at Net-Zero North. Interested investors can find registration details through a provided link. Gevo is a diversified energy company dedicated to developing renewable fuels and products that enhance energy security, reduce carbon emissions, and support rural economic growth. The company operates significant facilities for renewable natural gas and ethanol, alongside innovative technologies for sustainable aviation fuel and other chemicals. Gevo’s approach prioritizes economic value tied to sustainability initiatives. More information can be found on their website.

Gevo is closing its acquisition of low-carbon ethanol and carbon capture assets, which will enhance its sustainability efforts and market presence.

The virtual investor presentation allows for direct engagement with leadership, potentially increasing investor confidence and interest.

Gevo's commitment to renewable products, such as sustainable aviation fuel, positions it well within the growing green energy market.

The company's efforts in revitalizing rural communities through job creation and energy solutions highlight its focus on social responsibility and economic impact.

The press release does not provide specific financial details or projections related to the acquisition, which may raise concerns about the financial impact on the company.

There is no mention of how the acquisition aligns with Gevo's overall strategic objectives, potentially leading to questions regarding the long-term value of the move.

What is the date and time of Gevo's virtual investor presentation?

The virtual investor presentation will take place on February 6, 2025, at 10:00am ET.

Who will be speaking at the investor presentation?

Gevo's CEO, Dr. Patrick Gruber, and Vice President of Corporate Development, Eric Frey, will be speaking.

How can I register for the Gevo investor presentation?

Registration details for the virtual investor presentation can be found at https://www.renmarkfinancial.com/events/renmark-virtual-non-deal-roadshow-nasdaq-gevo-RYaaPSJEzQ.

What are Gevo's main business focuses?

Gevo focuses on producing renewable fuels, including sustainable aviation fuel, and operates carbon capture and renewable natural gas facilities.

How does Gevo contribute to rural community growth?

Gevo invests in production facilities, creating jobs and revitalizing rural communities, which drives economic growth.

$GEVO Insider Trading Activity

$GEVO insiders have traded $GEVO stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GEVO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PATRICK R. GRUBER (Chief Executive Officer) sold 164,428 shares for an estimated $124,537

PAUL D BLOOM (CCO & CIO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 76,303 shares for an estimated $94,646 .

. ANDREW SHAFER (Chief Cust Mkt & Brnd Officer) sold 26,911 shares for an estimated $63,660

CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL RYAN (President & COO) sold 84,014 shares for an estimated $63,632

L LYNN SMULL (Chief Financial Officer) sold 69,738 shares for an estimated $52,819

KIMBERLY T BOWRON (Chief People and IT Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 30,623 shares for an estimated $30,779.

$GEVO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 41 institutional investors add shares of $GEVO stock to their portfolio, and 70 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) will participate in a virtual investor presentation and live Q&A, featuring Gevo’s CEO, Dr. Patrick Gruber, and Gevo’s Vice President of Corporate Development, Eric Frey, that will discuss the closing of Gevo’s acquisition of low-carbon ethanol and carbon capture assets at Net-Zero North. The virtual presentation will take place on February 6, 2025, at 10:00am ET.





Investors and other persons interested in learning more about the virtual investor presentation can find information and registration details at the following link:







https://www.renmarkfinancial.com/events/renmark-virtual-non-deal-roadshow-nasdaq-gevo-RYaaPSJEzQ









About Gevo







Gevo is a next-generation diversified energy company committed to fueling America’s future with cost-effective, drop-in fuels that contribute to energy security, abate carbon, and strengthen rural communities to drive economic growth. Gevo’s innovative technology can be used to make a variety of renewable products, including sustainable aviation fuel (“SAF”), motor fuels, chemicals, and other materials that provide U.S.-made solutions. By investing in the backbone of rural America, Gevo’s business model includes developing, financing, and operating production facilities that create jobs and revitalize communities. Gevo owns and operates one of the largest dairy-based renewable natural gas (“RNG”) facilities in the United States, turning by-products into clean, reliable energy. We also operate an ethanol plant with an adjacent carbon capture and sequestration (“CCS”) facility, further solidifying America’s leadership in energy innovation. Additionally, Gevo owns the world’s first production facility for specialty alcohol-to-jet (“ATJ”) fuels and chemicals. Gevo’s market driven “pay for performance” approach regarding carbon and other sustainability attributes, helps ensure value is delivered to our local economy. Through its Verity subsidiary, Gevo provides transparency, accountability and efficiency in tracking, measuring and verifying various attributes throughout the supply chain. By strengthening rural economies, Gevo is working to secure a self-sufficient future and to make sure value is brought to the market.





For more information, see





www.gevo.com





.







Media Contact







Heather Manuel





VP of Stakeholder Engagement & Partnerships









PR@Gevo.com











Investor Relations Contact







Eric Frey





VP, Corporate Development









IR@Gevo.com







