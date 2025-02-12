Gevo, Inc. and Axens Form Strategic Alliance to Accelerate Sustainable Aviation Fuel Development

Gevo and Axens have formed a strategic alliance to enhance development of sustainable aviation fuel using innovative technologies.

Quiver AI Summary

Gevo, Inc. and Axens have announced a strategic alliance aimed at advancing the development and commercialization of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) through the ethanol-to-jet (ETJ) pathway, utilizing Axens' Jetanol™ technology. This partnership combines both companies' expertise, resources, and technologies to enhance the cost-effectiveness and feasibility of SAF production. Gevo's next-generation ethanol-to-olefins (ETO) technology will also be accelerated through this collaboration, with a focus on achieving significant carbon intensity reductions and creating jobs in rural America. The joint efforts are expected to position both companies as leaders in the SAF market by providing scalable solutions and leveraging existing fuel infrastructure, ultimately contributing to energy security and supporting rural economic development.

Potential Positives

Gevo and Axens have formed a strategic alliance to accelerate the development and commercialization of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) using advanced ethanol-to-jet (ETJ) technology, positioning Gevo as a leader in this emerging market.

This partnership enables the combination of both companies' complementary technologies and expertise, potentially leading to significant cost reductions and improved efficiency in SAF production.

The alliance emphasizes a commitment to decarbonization efforts in air travel, aligning Gevo with growing regulatory and societal demands for sustainable fuel solutions.

Gevo is expected to drive regional economic development and job creation in rural America through the deployment of its innovative ETO technology, supporting the community and enhancing energy security.

Potential Negatives

The press release emphasizes a strategic alliance, which may indicate that Gevo lacks the resources or capabilities to advance its sustainable aviation fuel technology independently.

Forward-looking statements highlight the risks and uncertainties tied to the alliance and technology development, suggesting a lack of guaranteed success.

The mention of needing to achieve significant cost reductions to be competitive with fossil fuels raises concerns about the current viability and efficiency of Gevo's technologies.

FAQ

What is the new alliance between Gevo and Axens about?

The alliance aims to accelerate the development and commercialization of sustainable aviation fuel using the ethanol-to-jet pathway.

What technology is central to the Gevo and Axens partnership?

Axens' Jetanol™ technology is key for creating cost-effective, commercially proven sustainable aviation fuels.

How will this alliance benefit rural America?

The partnership is expected to create high-quality jobs and promote economic development in rural communities.

What is Gevo's ETO technology focused on?

Gevo's ETO technology focuses on producing light olefins from ethanol for sustainable transportation fuels.

What are the expected environmental benefits of this collaboration?

The collaboration aims to achieve zero carbon intensity or better, advancing air travel decarbonization efforts.

$GEVO Insider Trading Activity

$GEVO insiders have traded $GEVO stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GEVO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PATRICK R. GRUBER (Chief Executive Officer) sold 164,428 shares for an estimated $124,537

PAUL D BLOOM (CCO & CIO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 76,303 shares for an estimated $94,646 .

. ANDREW SHAFER (Chief Cust Mkt & Brnd Officer) sold 26,911 shares for an estimated $63,660

CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL RYAN (President & COO) sold 84,014 shares for an estimated $63,632

L LYNN SMULL (Chief Financial Officer) sold 69,738 shares for an estimated $52,819

KIMBERLY T BOWRON (Chief People and IT Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 30,623 shares for an estimated $30,779.

$GEVO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 43 institutional investors add shares of $GEVO stock to their portfolio, and 71 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) and Axens (“Axens”) are pleased to announce they have formed a new strategic alliance to accelerate development and commercialization of sustainable aviation fuel (“SAF”) using the ethanol-to-jet (“ETJ”) pathway. The goal of the alliance is to leverage the most advantaged technologies, which we believe is Axens’ best-in-class and commercialized Jetanol™ technology. The alliance brings each partner’s complementary value propositions, real-world experience, substantially de-risked technologies, plant integrations, and pre-engineered systems to the ETJ space. The parties are also combining their technical resources to accelerate commercialization of Gevo’s patented, next-generation ethanol-to-olefins (“ETO”) technology for further process and cost improvements.





“Today, Axens and Gevo are delivering the most cost-effective, commercially proven SAF technology with Axens Jetanol™ and Gevo’s process and business system,” says Dr. Paul Bloom, Chief Business Officer for Gevo. “By expanding our partnership to accelerate the commercialization of Gevo’s ETO technology, we’re combining our industry expertise to further reduce costs and create SAF that is competitive with fossil fuels while capitalizing on the growing carbon market.”





Axens and Gevo are building on their previous successful commercial cooperation to ensure they remain leaders in the ETJ space by partnering with IFPEN on the final development and commercial deployment of Gevo’s next-generation ETO process for fuel applications that are expected to achieve zero carbon intensity or better. Gevo’s ETO process produces light olefins from ethanol, which can then be converted to transportation fuels utilizing commercially proven oligomerization and hydrogenation technologies.





Provided the technology development is completed successfully, Gevo is expected to lead deployment of its ETO technology in North America with an effort to bring high-quality jobs and economic development to rural America, and Axens would provide process licensing, catalyst, equipment, and engineering services globally.





“The immense potential for both our companies to lead the future of air-travel decarbonization is an obvious way forward,” says Quentin Debuisschert, CEO of Axens. “The combination of Gevo market know-how and capacity of project development with Axens best-in-class technology, Jetanol™, is expected to allow a fast acceptance and adoption of the ETJ Pathway. The future ETO technology commercialization will keep Axens and Gevo on the cutting edge of the ETJ pathway by offering end-users and project developers the possibility to select the most attractive technology for their situation.”





“We believe that continuing to reduce production costs and capital costs for drop-in hydrocarbon fuels and chemicals has the potential to create large numbers of jobs, spur rural economic development, and create clear, market-based incentives for regenerative agriculture,” says Dr. Pat Gruber, Chief Executive Officer of Gevo. “It adds up to a practical approach for increased energy production and better energy security. This is a real way forward: it drives costs lower, uses the same, established fuel infrastructure, has proven and auditable improvements in sustainability, including how land is used, and offers large benefits to our society, and, in particular, strengthens our rural communities. We see this can be done, and we are pursuing it. It’s the right thing to do.”







About Gevo







Gevo is a next-generation diversified energy company committed to fueling America’s future with cost-effective, drop-in fuels that contribute to energy security, abate carbon, and strengthen rural communities to drive economic growth. Gevo’s innovative technology can be used to make a variety of renewable products, including SAF, motor fuels, chemicals, and other materials that provide U.S.-made solutions. By investing in the backbone of rural America, Gevo’s business model includes developing, financing, and operating production facilities that create jobs and revitalize communities. Gevo owns and operates one of the largest dairy-based renewable natural gas (“RNG”) facilities in the United States, turning by-products into clean, reliable energy. We also operate an ethanol plant with an adjacent carbon capture and sequestration (“CCS”) facility, further solidifying America’s leadership in energy innovation. Additionally, Gevo owns the world’s first production facility for specialty alcohol-to-jet (“ATJ”) fuels and chemicals. Gevo’s market-driven “pay for performance” approach regarding carbon and other sustainability attributes, helps ensure value is delivered to our local economy. Through its Verity subsidiary, Gevo provides transparency, accountability, and efficiency in tracking, measuring and verifying various attributes throughout the supply chain. By strengthening rural economies, Gevo is working to secure a self-sufficient future and to make sure value is brought to the market.





For more information, see





www.gevo.com







.









About Axens







Axens Group provides a complete range of solutions for the conversion of oil and biomass to cleaner fuels, the production and purification of major petrochemical intermediates, the chemical recycling of plastics, all-natural gas treatment and conversion options, water treatment, as well as carbon capture and storage solutions. The offer includes technologies, equipment, furnaces, modular units, catalysts, adsorbents, and related services.





For more information, see





www.axens.net







.









Forward Looking Statements







Certain statements in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements relate to a variety of matters, without limitation, including the alliance between Gevo and Axens, Gevo’s ETO technology; the expected benefits of the alliance, the reduced costs from the alliance and applicable technologies, and other statements that are not purely statements of historical fact. These forward-looking statements are made on the basis of the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the management of Gevo and are subject to significant risks and uncertainty. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Gevo undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Although Gevo believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements involve many risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from what may be expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. For a further discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of Gevo in general, see the risk disclosures in the Annual Report on Form 10-K of Gevo for the year ended December 31, 2023, and in subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K and other filings made with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission by Gevo.







Media Contact







Heather L. Manuel





VP, Stakeholder Engagement & Partnerships





PR@gevo.com







IR Contact







Eric Frey





VP, Corporate Development





IR@Gevo.com



