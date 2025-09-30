Gevo (GEVO) Price Target Increased by 22.45% to 2.04

The average one-year price target for Gevo (NasdaqCM:GEVO) has been revised to $2.04 / share. This is an increase of 22.45% from the prior estimate of $1.67 dated September 10, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $1.52 to a high of $2.36 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 4.08% from the latest reported closing price of $1.96 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 209 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gevo. This is an increase of 49 owner(s) or 30.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GEVO is 0.02%, an increase of 34.97%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 47.59% to 87,991K shares. The put/call ratio of GEVO is 0.13, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

UBS Group holds 10,658K shares representing 4.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,463K shares , representing an increase of 39.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GEVO by 76.72% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,192K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 5,623K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,749K shares , representing an increase of 51.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GEVO by 107.46% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 5,469K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,489K shares , representing a decrease of 18.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GEVO by 89.34% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 3,915K shares representing 1.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,138K shares , representing a decrease of 5.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GEVO by 91.80% over the last quarter.

