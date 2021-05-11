GEVO Gears Up to Release Q1 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

GEVO Inc. GEVO is set to report first-quarter 2021 results on May 13, after market close. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered a negative earnings surprise of 75.00%.

In the trailing four quarters, GEVO’s negative earnings surprise was 48.36%, on average.

Let's take a closer look at the factors likely to influence the company’s upcoming quarterly results.

Factors to Consider

Due to the impact of COVID-19, GEVO had to suspend ethanol production at its Luverne facility in March 2020. The company had to also terminate production of distiller grains. Absence of production has been hurting the company’s top-line performance over the past few quarters. We expect a similar trend to have significantly impacted GEVO’s first-quarter revenues once again.

The company currently derives limited revenues primarily from the sale of products produced at the South Hampton facility. During the fourth quarter of 2020, hydrocarbon sales decreased because of lower shipments of finished products from its demonstration plant at South Hampton. An expected continuation of this trend might have hurt the company’s quarterly top line in the soon-to-be-reported quarter.

Notably, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter revenues, pegged at $0.32 million, indicates 91.6% decline from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

Decreased production rate must have impacted the company’s margin performance, which in turn is expected to have had an adverse impact on its bottom line. Moreover, poor revenue growth expectation might have put pressure on GEVO’s earnings performance in the yet-to-be-reported quarter.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter loss per share is pegged at 4 cents, indicating a 93.2% plunge from the year-ago quarter’s figure.

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for GEVO this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. But this is not the case here.

Earnings ESP: GEVO Inc. has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: The company carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

