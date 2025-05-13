Stocks
GEVO

GEVO Earnings Results: $GEVO Reports Quarterly Earnings

May 13, 2025 — 04:32 pm EDT

Written by Quiver EarningsTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

GEVO ($GEVO) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported earnings of -$0.09 per share, beating estimates of -$0.10 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $29,110,000, beating estimates of $19,880,820 by $9,229,180.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $GEVO stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

GEVO Insider Trading Activity

GEVO insiders have traded $GEVO stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GEVO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • ANDREW SHAFER (Chief Cust Mkt & Brnd Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 15,000 shares for an estimated $18,824.
  • KIMBERLY T BOWRON (Chief People and IT Officer) sold 14,240 shares for an estimated $18,370

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

GEVO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 62 institutional investors add shares of GEVO stock to their portfolio, and 54 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • UBS GROUP AG added 4,494,495 shares (+41531.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,393,494
  • POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 2,312,870 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,833,898
  • VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 1,659,160 shares (-10.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,924,625
  • SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP added 1,299,906 shares (+68.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,716,803
  • MORGAN STANLEY added 735,792 shares (+455.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,537,805
  • MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 470,897 shares (-12.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $984,174
  • SQUAREPOINT OPS LLC added 443,958 shares (+352.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $927,872

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

GEVO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.