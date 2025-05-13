GEVO Earnings Results: $GEVO Reports Quarterly Earnings

GEVO ($GEVO) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported earnings of -$0.09 per share, beating estimates of -$0.10 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $29,110,000, beating estimates of $19,880,820 by $9,229,180.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $GEVO stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

GEVO Insider Trading Activity

GEVO insiders have traded $GEVO stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GEVO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANDREW SHAFER (Chief Cust Mkt & Brnd Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 15,000 shares for an estimated $18,824 .

. KIMBERLY T BOWRON (Chief People and IT Officer) sold 14,240 shares for an estimated $18,370

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

GEVO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 62 institutional investors add shares of GEVO stock to their portfolio, and 54 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.