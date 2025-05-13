GEVO Earnings Results: $GEVO Reports Quarterly Earnings

GEVO ($GEVO) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported earnings of -$0.09 per share, beating estimates of -$0.10 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $29,110,000, beating estimates of $19,880,820 by $9,229,180.
GEVO Insider Trading Activity
GEVO insiders have traded $GEVO stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GEVO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ANDREW SHAFER (Chief Cust Mkt & Brnd Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 15,000 shares for an estimated $18,824.
- KIMBERLY T BOWRON (Chief People and IT Officer) sold 14,240 shares for an estimated $18,370
GEVO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 62 institutional investors add shares of GEVO stock to their portfolio, and 54 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- UBS GROUP AG added 4,494,495 shares (+41531.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,393,494
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 2,312,870 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,833,898
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 1,659,160 shares (-10.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,924,625
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP added 1,299,906 shares (+68.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,716,803
- MORGAN STANLEY added 735,792 shares (+455.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,537,805
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 470,897 shares (-12.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $984,174
- SQUAREPOINT OPS LLC added 443,958 shares (+352.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $927,872
