GEV Surges 36.1% in 3 Months: Is the Stock Worth Betting on Now?

GE Vernova Inc.’s GEV shares have risen 36.1% over the past three months, outperforming its Zacks Alternate Energy – Other industry’s growth of 8.3%. A significant advantage of rapidly expanding AI data center construction is that these facilities require enormous amounts of electricity, which GE Vernova can supply through its turbines and grid equipment.





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Other alternative energy stocks, such as Crescent Energy Company CRGY and Bloom Energy BE, have also outperformed the industry over the past three months. Shares of Crescent Energy and Bloom Energy have risen 23.3% and 115%, respectively, over the said period.



Considering GE Vernova’s outperformance, investors might be left wondering if this is a good time to add GEV stock to their portfolio. Let's examine the factors that contributed to the share price gain and assess the stock's investment prospects to make an informed decision.

Factors Acting in Favor of GEV

GE Vernova is focusing on improving profitability in its wind division by tightening cost management, refining its project mix, and enhancing operational efficiency — efforts aimed at easing the margin pressures that have weighed on the wind sector.



The rapid growth of data centers and the accelerating adoption of artificial intelligence are driving a sharp rise in electricity demand. This trend is creating wider growth opportunities for GE Vernova across its gas turbine business, grid solutions, and broader power infrastructure, as governments and companies invest in more resilient and scalable energy systems to support increasing power consumption.



In May 2026, GE Vernova and ENKA announced the start of commercial operations at the 852 megawatt (MW) K??rklareli power plant in K??rklareli. This validates the company’s advanced 9HA.02 gas turbine technology in a new international market, strengthening its reputation for high-efficiency power generation. The K??rklareli plant is expected to operate at more than 63% efficiency, making it one of the country’s most efficient gas plants and showcasing GE Vernova’s ability to help modernize aging power infrastructure.



In May 2026, GE Vernova secured an order from Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Limited to deliver nine 150 MW pumped-storage units for the 1.35 GW Upper Sileru hydropower plant, located in the state of Andhra Pradesh in India. GE Vernova is currently delivering four 125 MW fixed speed pumped-storage units for the new Kundah hydropower plant in India.



In April 2026, GE Vernova secured an order to modernize key power plants in Egypt. The scope includes two Advanced Gas Path upgrades for GE Vernova 9F gas turbines at the Banha power plant, along with multiyear service agreements for Banha and Nubaria with terms of 15 and 8 years, respectively. The upgrades are expected to improve turbine efficiency by about 2% while increasing power output, highlighting the value of GE Vernova’s technology in enabling utilities to generate more electricity with lower fuel consumption and reduced emissions intensity.



In the first quarter of 2026, GE Vernova reported orders of $18.3 billion, which increased 71% organically, with strong equipment growth in Electrification and Power, and services growth led by Power. The company’s backlog grew $13 billion sequentially from equipment and services, including $5 billion from Prolec GE.

Challenges Facing GEV

The company relies on complex global supply networks for components used in its gas turbines, wind turbines and grid infrastructure. It purchases nearly $20 billion in materials and components sourced from more than 100 countries. Disruptions in the availability of raw materials, along with logistical delays, have affected and may adversely impact GE Vernova’s production timelines and raise its input costs, hurting its bottom line.



Throughout 2025 and 2026, the United States and other countries imposed global tariffs, resulting in additional costs. The current estimated total cost impact from these global tariffs is nearly $250-$350 million in 2026, after taking into account contractual protections and mitigating actions.

GEV Stock’s Earnings Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 earnings per share (EPS) indicates an increase of 117.92% over the past 60 days. GEV’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is 18%.





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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Crescent Energy’s 2026 EPS indicates an increase of 48.75% in the past 60 days. The bottom-line estimate for Bloom Energy’s 2026 EPS implies an increase of 50.39% in the past 60 days.

GEV’s Earnings Surprise History

The company beat on earnings in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in one, delivering an average surprise of 83.61%.



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GEV’s Return on Equity Higher Than Industry

The company’s trailing 12-month return on equity of 43.97% is higher than the industry average of 7.21%. Return on equity, a profitability measure, reflects how effectively a company utilizes its shareholders’ funds to generate income.



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GEV Stock Trades at a Premium

GE Vernova is currently trading at 38.73X, a premium compared to its industry’s 21.82X on a forward 12-month P/E basis.



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What Should Investors Do Now?

GE Vernova is improving profitability in its wind business through tighter cost controls and operational efficiencies, while rising electricity demand from AI and data centers is expanding growth opportunities across its power, grid, and gas turbine businesses. Recent project wins strengthen GE Vernova’s global position in high-efficiency power infrastructure and modernization services.



Given its current premium valuation, new investors may prefer to wait for a better entry point. Those who already have this stock may stay invested, considering its earnings growth and strong ROE. GEV currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.