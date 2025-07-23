$GEV stock is up 13% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$GEV stock has now risen 13% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $2,021,833,813 of trading volume.

$GEV Insider Trading Activity

$GEV insiders have traded $GEV stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GEV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARIA VICTORIA ZINGONI (Chief Executive Officer, Power) sold 18,803 shares for an estimated $6,922,512

$GEV Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,087 institutional investors add shares of $GEV stock to their portfolio, and 761 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$GEV Government Contracts

We have seen $3,342,492 of award payments to $GEV over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

$GEV Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $GEV stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GEV stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $100,000 on 05/12.

$GEV Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GEV in the last several months. We have seen 13 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 07/17/2025

JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/16/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/09/2025

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/08/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/24/2025

GLJ Research issued a "Buy" rating on 06/23/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 06/10/2025

$GEV Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GEV recently. We have seen 16 analysts offer price targets for $GEV in the last 6 months, with a median target of $557.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Andrew Obin from B of A Securities set a target price of $620.0 on 07/17/2025

on 07/17/2025 Mark Strouse from JP Morgan set a target price of $620.0 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 Andrew Kaplowitz from Citigroup set a target price of $544.0 on 07/14/2025

on 07/14/2025 Tom Curran from Seaport Global set a target price of $630.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Julian Mitchell from Barclays set a target price of $580.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Ameet Thakkar from BMO Capital set a target price of $590.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Amit Mehrotra from UBS set a target price of $614.0 on 07/07/2025

