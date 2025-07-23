$GEV stock is up 13% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$GEV stock has now risen 13% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $2,021,833,813 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $GEV (you can track the company live on Quiver's $GEV stock page):
$GEV Insider Trading Activity
$GEV insiders have traded $GEV stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GEV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MARIA VICTORIA ZINGONI (Chief Executive Officer, Power) sold 18,803 shares for an estimated $6,922,512
$GEV Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1,087 institutional investors add shares of $GEV stock to their portfolio, and 761 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- DZ BANK AG DEUTSCHE ZENTRAL GENOSSENSCHAFTS BANK, FRANKFURT AM MAIN removed 2,929,116 shares (-52.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $894,200,532
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS removed 2,737,103 shares (-18.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $835,582,803
- GAMMA INVESTING LLC removed 2,133,514 shares (-99.6%) from their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $1,128,948,933
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. added 1,967,775 shares (+1242.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $600,722,352
- WCM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 1,438,373 shares (-69.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $439,106,509
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 1,339,798 shares (-34.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $409,013,533
- JACOBS LEVY EQUITY MANAGEMENT, INC removed 1,129,448 shares (-97.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $344,797,885
$GEV Government Contracts
We have seen $3,342,492 of award payments to $GEV over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- ZENITH PHASE 2,THE PRIMARY GOALS OF THE ZENITH PROGRAM ARE TO DESIGN, BUILD AND PROVE GROUND-BASED, TILTABL...: $3,342,492
$GEV Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $GEV stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GEV stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $100,000 on 05/12.
$GEV Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GEV in the last several months. We have seen 13 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 07/17/2025
- JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/16/2025
- Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/09/2025
- BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/08/2025
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/24/2025
- GLJ Research issued a "Buy" rating on 06/23/2025
- Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 06/10/2025
$GEV Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GEV recently. We have seen 16 analysts offer price targets for $GEV in the last 6 months, with a median target of $557.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Andrew Obin from B of A Securities set a target price of $620.0 on 07/17/2025
- Mark Strouse from JP Morgan set a target price of $620.0 on 07/16/2025
- Andrew Kaplowitz from Citigroup set a target price of $544.0 on 07/14/2025
- Tom Curran from Seaport Global set a target price of $630.0 on 07/10/2025
- Julian Mitchell from Barclays set a target price of $580.0 on 07/09/2025
- Ameet Thakkar from BMO Capital set a target price of $590.0 on 07/08/2025
- Amit Mehrotra from UBS set a target price of $614.0 on 07/07/2025
