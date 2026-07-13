GEV or XE: Which Alternative Energy Stock Is a Stronger Play Now?

X-Energy XE and GE Vernova GEV are two well-known names in the Zacks Alternate Energy – Other industry. XE is a developer of advanced small modular nuclear reactors and fuel technology for clean energy generation.

On the other hand, GE Vernova is a purpose-built global energy company that includes Power, Electrification and Wind segments and is supported by its accelerator businesses. While GE Vernova is headquartered in Cambridge, MA, X-Energy is based in Rockville, MD.

Against this backdrop, let us take a closer look at these two alternative energy companies to determine which stock currently has the advantage and which could be the better investment.

The Case for GE Vernova

GE Vernova is benefiting from robust demand for gas turbines, driven largely by the rapid expansion of AI data centers. Last year, the company signed an agreement to supply 29 LM2500XPRESS units to Crusoe AI data centers, highlighting the growing importance of its turbine technology in supporting AI infrastructure. This development is expected to further strengthen GE Vernova's gas turbine business.

In May, GE Vernova announced that its HA gas turbine fleet had surpassed 4 million commercial operating hours worldwide, marking an important milestone for one of the industry's most advanced and efficient gas turbine platforms. With nearly 130 HA units operating across 21 countries, the fleet continues to enhance energy security, affordability and grid reliability globally.

Last month, GE Vernova also secured an order to supply two 9HA.02 gas turbines and two H78 generators for Vietnam Electricity's Quang Trach II LNG Power Plant. The combined-cycle facility is expected to generate more than 1.6 gigawatts of electricity when commercial operations begin by 2030, helping meet Vietnam's rising demand for reliable, flexible and efficient power generation. As AI continues to increase electricity consumption, GE Vernova appears well positioned to capitalize on this trend and further strengthen its leadership in gas power.

The company's shareholder-friendly capital allocation strategy also reflects its financial strength. During the first quarter of 2026, GE Vernova returned approximately $1.4 billion to its shareholders through dividends and share repurchases.

Supported by this favorable business environment, management raised its full-year 2026 guidance. Revenues are now projected to be between $44.5 billion and $45.5 billion, representing a $500 million increase from the previous outlook, primarily driven by stronger Electrification growth.

The company also raised its adjusted EBITDA margin guidance by one percentage point at both ends of the range of 12-14%, supported by improvements in the Power and Electrification segments. Free cash flow is now expected to reach $6.5-$7.5 billion, up from the previous forecast of $5-$5.5 billion. GE Vernova continues to target meaningful margin expansion and stronger cash generation during 2026.

Despite these positives, the offshore wind business remains a notable challenge. Project delays, higher costs and ongoing supply-chain issues continue to pressure performance. For the second quarter of 2026, management expects Wind revenues to decline at a mid-teens year-over-year rate due to lower onshore equipment deliveries, while EBITDA losses are projected between $200 million and $300 million. The ongoing economic turbulence also remains a key headwind.

The Case for X-Energy

X-Energy, which made its public market debut earlier this year, is benefiting from growing electricity demand driven by AI and electrification, both of which have renewed interest in nuclear power. The company raised more than $1 billion through IPO, making it the largest nuclear IPO on record. While the market debut was encouraging, execution risks remain considerable as X-Energy transitions from technology development to commercial deployment.

Bringing advanced nuclear reactors to market involves years of engineering, regulatory approvals, construction and customer coordination, resulting in lengthy project timelines. Delays in licensing, reactor design completion or customer milestones could postpone revenue generation while increasing development costs.

The capital-intensive nature of the advanced nuclear industry also presents a significant challenge. Expanding manufacturing capacity, increasing fuel production and supporting multiple reactor projects require substantial upfront investment. Although X-Energy has secured strategic partnerships and funding commitments, its long-term growth will likely depend on continued access to external capital. Higher borrowing costs or tighter financial markets could raise funding expenses and pressure cash flows until commercial projects begin generating meaningful revenues.

Competition also remains intense. Customers evaluating long-term power solutions are likely to consider project economics, construction schedules, fuel availability and regulatory certainty before committing to advanced nuclear technologies.

Performance Comparison

Over the past month, GE Vernova stock has gained in double digits (% wise), whereas X-Energy’s shares have posted losses.

1-Month Price Comparison

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From a valuation perspective, X-Energy trades at a higher forward Price-to-Sales (F12M) multiple, making it the more expensive of the two stocks.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

See how the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GEV and XE’s earnings has been revised over the past 30 days.

Earnings Estimate Revisions for GEV

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Earnings Estimate Revisions for XE

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

End Note

GE Vernova has significantly outperformed X-Energy in terms of recent share price performance. Its more attractive valuation further strengthens the investment case. Unlike X-Energy, GE Vernova also pays a dividend, making it more appealing to income-oriented investors.

Meanwhile, X-Energy's biggest risk is that it has yet to commercially deploy the Xe-100 reactor or secure final investment decisions from customers for reactor purchases and deployments.

Overall, GE Vernova stands out as the stronger investment in this comparison of alternative energy stocks and appears well positioned to earn a place in investors' portfolios at present.

GEV carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) currently, while XE Energy has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.