$GETY stock is up 10% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$GETY stock has now risen 10% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $9,199,042 of trading volume.

$GETY Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $GETY:

$GETY insiders have traded $GETY stock on the open market 26 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 26 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GETY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CRAIG WARREN PETERS (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 157,377 shares for an estimated $336,259 .

. JENNIFER LEYDEN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 41,949 shares for an estimated $89,919 .

. GRANT FARHALL (Chief Product Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 39,472 shares for an estimated $84,338 .

. KJELTI WILKES KELLOUGH (General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 39,472 shares for an estimated $84,338 .

. CHO MIKAEL (Senior Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 34,628 shares for an estimated $74,058 .

. GENE FOCA (Chief Marketing Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 29,649 shares for an estimated $63,349 .

. KENNETH ARRIGO MAINARDIS (Senior Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 28,079 shares for an estimated $60,015 .

. PETER ORLOWSKY (Senior Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 20,719 shares for an estimated $44,269 .

. NATHANIEL GANDERT (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 20,032 shares for an estimated $42,801 .

. DAINE MARC WESTON (Senior VP, Ecommerce) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 13,023 shares for an estimated $27,715 .

. MICHAEL TEASTER (Chief of Staff) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,227 shares for an estimated $13,305 .

. CHRIS HOEL (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 670 shares for an estimated $1,346

$GETY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 57 institutional investors add shares of $GETY stock to their portfolio, and 57 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$GETY Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GETY in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 05/13/2025

