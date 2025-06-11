$GETY stock is up 10% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$GETY stock has now risen 10% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $9,199,042 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $GETY:
$GETY Insider Trading Activity
$GETY insiders have traded $GETY stock on the open market 26 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 26 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GETY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CRAIG WARREN PETERS (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 157,377 shares for an estimated $336,259.
- JENNIFER LEYDEN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 41,949 shares for an estimated $89,919.
- GRANT FARHALL (Chief Product Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 39,472 shares for an estimated $84,338.
- KJELTI WILKES KELLOUGH (General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 39,472 shares for an estimated $84,338.
- CHO MIKAEL (Senior Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 34,628 shares for an estimated $74,058.
- GENE FOCA (Chief Marketing Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 29,649 shares for an estimated $63,349.
- KENNETH ARRIGO MAINARDIS (Senior Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 28,079 shares for an estimated $60,015.
- PETER ORLOWSKY (Senior Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 20,719 shares for an estimated $44,269.
- NATHANIEL GANDERT (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 20,032 shares for an estimated $42,801.
- DAINE MARC WESTON (Senior VP, Ecommerce) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 13,023 shares for an estimated $27,715.
- MICHAEL TEASTER (Chief of Staff) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,227 shares for an estimated $13,305.
- CHRIS HOEL (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 670 shares for an estimated $1,346
$GETY Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 57 institutional investors add shares of $GETY stock to their portfolio, and 57 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- KOCH, INC. removed 4,389,129 shares (-5.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,593,193
- INVENOMIC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP added 2,685,497 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,645,909
- CARLYLE GROUP INC. removed 2,450,347 shares (-28.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,239,100
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 1,645,947 shares (+3532.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,847,488
- TORONTO DOMINION BANK removed 1,645,103 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,846,028
- QUINN OPPORTUNITY PARTNERS LLC added 1,446,076 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,501,711
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP added 1,306,859 shares (+601.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,260,866
$GETY Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GETY in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 05/13/2025
