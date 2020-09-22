Getty Realty Corporation (GTY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 23, 2020

Getty Realty Corporation (GTY) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 23, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.37 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 08, 2020. Shareholders who purchased GTY prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that GTY has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $25.78, the dividend yield is 5.74%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GTY was $25.78, representing a -23.61% decrease from the 52 week high of $33.75 and a 57.58% increase over the 52 week low of $16.36.

GTY is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as KE Holdings Inc (BEKE) and CBRE Group, Inc. (CBRE). GTY's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.17. Zacks Investment Research reports GTY's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 5.81%, compared to an industry average of -3.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GTY Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to GTY through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have GTY as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund (MDIV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is MDIV with an decrease of -0.22% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of GTY at 1.01%.

