Getty Realty Corporation (GTY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 24, 2021

Getty Realty Corporation (GTY) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 24, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.39 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 08, 2021. Shareholders who purchased GTY prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 5.41% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of GTY was $28.66, representing a -10.16% decrease from the 52 week high of $31.90 and a 73.59% increase over the 52 week low of $16.51.

GTY is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as KE Holdings Inc (BEKE) and CBRE Group, Inc. (CBRE). GTY's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.6. Zacks Investment Research reports GTY's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 4.17%, compared to an industry average of 5.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GTY Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

