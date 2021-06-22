Getty Realty Corporation (GTY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 23, 2021

Getty Realty Corporation (GTY) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 23, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.39 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 08, 2021. Shareholders who purchased GTY prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that GTY has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $32.79, the dividend yield is 4.76%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GTY was $32.79, representing a -4.15% decrease from the 52 week high of $34.21 and a 31.85% increase over the 52 week low of $24.87.

GTY is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). GTY's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.7. Zacks Investment Research reports GTY's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 4.89%, compared to an industry average of 1.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GTY Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.