Getty Realty Corporation (GTY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 24, 2019

Getty Realty Corporation (GTY) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 24, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.37 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 09, 2020. Shareholders who purchased GTY prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 5.71% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $32.74, the dividend yield is 4.52%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GTY was $32.74, representing a -6.54% decrease from the 52 week high of $35.03 and a 14.88% increase over the 52 week low of $28.50.

GTY is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as CBRE Group, Inc. (CBRE) and Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (BPY). GTY's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.19. Zacks Investment Research reports GTY's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 5.26%, compared to an industry average of -1.2%.

