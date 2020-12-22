Getty Realty Corporation (GTY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 23, 2020

Getty Realty Corporation (GTY) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 23, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.39 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 07, 2021. Shareholders who purchased GTY prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 5.41% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $28.65, the dividend yield is 5.45%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GTY was $28.65, representing a -13.68% decrease from the 52 week high of $33.19 and a 75.12% increase over the 52 week low of $16.36.

GTY is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as KE Holdings Inc (BEKE) and CBRE Group, Inc. (CBRE). GTY's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.16. Zacks Investment Research reports GTY's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 10.03%, compared to an industry average of -3.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GTY Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

