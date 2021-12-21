Getty Realty Corporation (GTY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 22, 2021

Getty Realty Corporation (GTY) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 22, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.41 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 06, 2022. Shareholders who purchased GTY prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 5.13% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $30.94, the dividend yield is 5.3%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GTY was $30.94, representing a -9.56% decrease from the 52 week high of $34.21 and a 19.28% increase over the 52 week low of $25.94.

GTY is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). GTY's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.75. Zacks Investment Research reports GTY's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 4.62%, compared to an industry average of 3.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the gty Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

