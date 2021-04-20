Getty Realty Corp.'s (NYSE:GTY) Stock On An Uptrend: Could Fundamentals Be Driving The Momentum?

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 16% over the last three months. As most would know, fundamentals are what usually guide market price movements over the long-term, so we decided to look at the company's key financial indicators today to determine if they have any role to play in the recent price movement. Specifically, we decided to study Getty Realty's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Is ROE Calculated?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Getty Realty is:

11% = US$69m ÷ US$660m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2020).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.11 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Getty Realty's Earnings Growth And 11% ROE

To start with, Getty Realty's ROE looks acceptable. On comparing with the average industry ROE of 5.0% the company's ROE looks pretty remarkable. Yet, Getty Realty has posted measly growth of 4.8% over the past five years. This is generally not the case as when a company has a high rate of return it should usually also have a high earnings growth rate. We reckon that a low growth, when returns are quite high could be the result of certain circumstances like low earnings retention or poor allocation of capital.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Getty Realty's reported growth was lower than the industry growth of 11% in the same period, which is not something we like to see.

NYSE:GTY Past Earnings Growth April 20th 2021

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Is GTY fairly valued? This infographic on the company's intrinsic value has everything you need to know.

Is Getty Realty Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Getty Realty seems to be paying out most of its income as dividends judging by its three-year median payout ratio of 71% (or a retention ratio of 29%). However, this is typical for REITs as they are often required by law to distribute most of their earnings. So this probably explains the low earnings growth seen by the company.

Additionally, Getty Realty has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years, which means that the company's management is determined to pay dividends even if it means little to no earnings growth. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company over the next three years is expected to be approximately 83%. As a result, Getty Realty's ROE is not expected to change by much either, which we inferred from the analyst estimate of 9.0% for future ROE.

Conclusion

Overall, we feel that Getty Realty certainly does have some positive factors to consider. Yet, the low earnings growth is a bit concerning, especially given that the company has a high rate of return. Investors could have benefitted from the high ROE, had the company been reinvesting more of its earnings. As discussed earlier, the company is retaining a small portion of its profits. Having said that, on studying current analyst estimates, we were concerned to see that while the company has grown its earnings in the past, analysts expect its earnings to shrink in the future. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

