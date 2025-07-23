Getty Realty Corp. Profit Retreats In Q2

(RTTNews) - Getty Realty Corp. (GTY) revealed earnings for second quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $14.01 million, or $0.24 per share. This compares with $16.71 million, or $0.30 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.6% to $53.26 million from $49.94 million last year.

Getty Realty Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $14.01 Mln. vs. $16.71 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.24 vs. $0.30 last year. -Revenue: $53.26 Mln vs. $49.94 Mln last year.

