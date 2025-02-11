Getty Realty Corp. Declares Cash Dividend of $0.47 Per Share Payable April 10, 2025

Getty Realty Corp. declares a cash dividend of $0.47 per share, payable on April 10, 2025.

Quiver AI Summary

Getty Realty Corp. announced a cash dividend of $0.47 per common share, which will be paid on April 10, 2025, to shareholders recorded by March 27, 2025. The company, a net lease REIT focused on convenience and automotive retail real estate, operates a portfolio of 1,118 freestanding properties across 42 states and Washington, D.C., as of December 31, 2024.

Potential Positives

Getty Realty Corp. announced a cash dividend of $0.47 per common share, indicating financial stability and commitment to returning value to shareholders.

The dividend is payable to shareholders on April 10, 2025, which provides a positive signal of ongoing revenue generation and profitability.

The company’s significant portfolio of 1,118 properties across 42 states and Washington, D.C. highlights its extensive market presence and potential for continued growth.

Potential Negatives

The press release reveals a cash dividend of $0.47, which may indicate limited growth potential if profits are being predominantly returned to shareholders rather than reinvested in the company.

The dividend payout could raise concerns among investors regarding the company's financial health and ability to maintain sustainable growth, particularly in a challenging economic climate.

There is no mention of future growth strategies or plans, which may lead to uncertainty about the company's direction and potential risks going forward.

FAQ

What is the recently declared cash dividend for Getty Realty Corp.?

Getty Realty Corp. announced a cash dividend of $0.47 per common share.

When will the dividend be payable?

The dividend will be payable on April 10, 2025.

What is the record date for the dividend?

The record date for the dividend is March 27, 2025.

What types of real estate does Getty Realty focus on?

Getty Realty focuses on convenience and automotive retail real estate.

How many properties are in Getty Realty's portfolio?

As of December 31, 2024, Getty Realty's portfolio included 1,118 properties across 42 states and Washington, D.C.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$GTY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 130 institutional investors add shares of $GTY stock to their portfolio, and 101 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE: GTY) (“Getty” or the “Company”), a net lease REIT focused on convenience and automotive retail real estate, announced today that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.47 per common share payable on April 10, 2025 to holders of record on March 27, 2025.









About Getty Realty Corp







.







Getty Realty Corp. is a publicly traded, net lease REIT specializing in the acquisition, financing and development of convenience, automotive and other single tenant retail real estate. As of December 31, 2024, the Company’s portfolio included 1,118 freestanding properties located in 42 states across the United States and Washington, D.C.









Contact:





Investor Relations













(646) 349-0598













ir@gettyrealty.com







