Getty Realty Corp. Declares Cash Dividend of $0.47 Per Share

Getty Realty Corp. announced a cash dividend of $0.47 per share, payable July 10, 2025.

Getty Realty Corp. announced that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.47 per common share, which will be payable on July 10, 2025, to shareholders who are on record as of June 26, 2025. Getty Realty is a net lease REIT focusing on convenience and automotive retail real estate, and as of December 31, 2024, it owns a portfolio of 1,118 properties across 42 states and Washington, D.C.

Potential Positives

Getty Realty Corp. announced a cash dividend of $0.47 per common share, which reflects a commitment to returning value to shareholders.



The dividend payment is scheduled for July 10, 2025, showing the Company's financial stability and confidence in future cash flows.



The announcement highlights the Company's extensive portfolio of 1,118 properties, indicating strong operational capacity and market presence.



Being a net lease REIT focused on convenience and automotive retail real estate positions Getty Realty in a growing market sector, appealing to investors seeking stability.

Potential Negatives

The announcement of a cash dividend, while positive, may indicate limited growth opportunities if the company is prioritizing returning cash to shareholders over reinvesting in expansion or improvement of its properties.

Declaring a dividend can put pressure on future earnings and financial flexibility, especially if the company faces unexpected challenges or downturns in the real estate market.

The specific amount of the dividend does not reflect any substantial growth or improvement in the company’s financial metrics, which may raise concerns among investors looking for stronger performance indicators.

FAQ

What is the latest dividend declaration by Getty Realty Corp?

Getty Realty Corp. declared a cash dividend of $0.47 per common share, payable on July 10, 2025.

When is the record date for Getty Realty's dividend?

The record date for Getty Realty's dividend is June 26, 2025.

How many properties does Getty Realty Corp. own?

As of December 31, 2024, Getty Realty Corp. owns 1,118 properties across 42 states and Washington, D.C.

What type of real estate does Getty Realty focus on?

Getty Realty focuses on convenience and automotive retail real estate, including single tenant properties.

How can I contact Getty Realty's Investor Relations?

You can contact Getty Realty's Investor Relations at 646-349-0598 or via email at ir@gettyrealty.com.

NEW YORK, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE: GTY) ("Getty" or the "Company"), a net lease REIT focused on convenience and automotive retail real estate, announced today that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.47 per common share payable on July 10, 2025 to holders of record on June 26, 2025.









About Getty Realty Corp







.







Getty Realty Corp. is a publicly traded, net lease REIT specializing in the acquisition, financing and development of convenience, automotive and other single tenant retail real estate. As of December 31, 2024, the Company's portfolio included 1,118 freestanding properties located in 42 states across the United States and Washington, D.C.









Contact:





Investor Relations













(646) 349-0598













ir@gettyrealty.com







