Getty Realty Corp. Announces Cash Dividend of $0.47 per Common Share

Getty Realty Corp. announced a cash dividend of $0.47 per share, payable October 9, 2025.

Getty Realty Corp. has declared a cash dividend of $0.47 per common share, set to be paid on October 9, 2025, for shareholders of record as of September 25, 2025. The company, which is a net lease real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on convenience and automotive retail, has a portfolio of 1,119 freestanding properties across 42 states and Washington, D.C., as of March 31, 2025.

Potential Positives

Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.47 per common share, indicating financial health and shareholder return.



The dividend is payable to holders of record on September 25, 2025, providing a clear timeline for investors.



Getty Realty operates a substantial portfolio of 1,119 freestanding properties across 42 states, showcasing a strong market presence and diversification.

Potential Negatives

The announcement of a cash dividend may suggest limited opportunities for reinvestment into growth initiatives, which could raise concerns among investors regarding the company's long-term growth strategy.



The fact that the dividend is being declared could indicate that the company is relying on current income rather than growth in asset values, potentially leading to investor skepticism about its future performance.



By not providing further context or details about the company's financial health or operational performance, the press release may leave investors with unanswered questions, which could impact market confidence.

FAQ

What is the cash dividend declared by Getty Realty Corp.?

Getty Realty Corp. declared a cash dividend of $0.47 per common share.

When is the dividend payable?

The dividend is payable on October 9, 2025.

What is the record date for the dividend?

The record date for the dividend is September 25, 2025.

What type of real estate does Getty Realty focus on?

