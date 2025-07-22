Getty Realty Corp. Announces Cash Dividend of $0.47 per Common Share

Getty Realty Corp. announced a cash dividend of $0.47 per share, payable October 9, 2025.
Quiver AI Summary
Getty Realty Corp. has declared a cash dividend of $0.47 per common share, set to be paid on October 9, 2025, for shareholders of record as of September 25, 2025. The company, which is a net lease real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on convenience and automotive retail, has a portfolio of 1,119 freestanding properties across 42 states and Washington, D.C., as of March 31, 2025.
Potential Positives
- Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.47 per common share, indicating financial health and shareholder return.
- The dividend is payable to holders of record on September 25, 2025, providing a clear timeline for investors.
- Getty Realty operates a substantial portfolio of 1,119 freestanding properties across 42 states, showcasing a strong market presence and diversification.
Potential Negatives
- The announcement of a cash dividend may suggest limited opportunities for reinvestment into growth initiatives, which could raise concerns among investors regarding the company's long-term growth strategy.
- The fact that the dividend is being declared could indicate that the company is relying on current income rather than growth in asset values, potentially leading to investor skepticism about its future performance.
- By not providing further context or details about the company's financial health or operational performance, the press release may leave investors with unanswered questions, which could impact market confidence.
FAQ
What is the cash dividend declared by Getty Realty Corp.?
Getty Realty Corp. declared a cash dividend of $0.47 per common share.
When is the dividend payable?
The dividend is payable on October 9, 2025.
What is the record date for the dividend?
The record date for the dividend is September 25, 2025.
What type of real estate does Getty Realty focus on?
How many properties are in Getty Realty's portfolio?
Getty Realty's portfolio includes 1,119 freestanding properties located in 42 states and Washington, D.C.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.
$GTY Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 135 institutional investors add shares of $GTY stock to their portfolio, and 121 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. removed 458,918 shares (-63.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $14,309,063
- STATE STREET CORP removed 271,842 shares (-6.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,476,033
- TUDOR INVESTMENT CORP ET AL added 246,263 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,678,480
- TWO SIGMA ADVISERS, LP added 242,200 shares (+67.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,551,796
- CBRE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LISTED REAL ASSETS LLC added 229,937 shares (+33.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,169,435
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 198,353 shares (-19.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,184,646
- LIGHTHOUSE INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LLC removed 187,500 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,846,250
$GTY Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GTY in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Keybanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/07/2025
$GTY Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GTY recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $GTY in the last 6 months, with a median target of $32.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Michael Goldsmith from UBS set a target price of $28.0 on 07/16/2025
- Todd Thomas from Keybanc set a target price of $33.0 on 05/07/2025
- Wesley Golladay from Baird set a target price of $32.0 on 04/24/2025
Full Release
NEW YORK, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE: GTY) (“Getty” or the “Company”), a net lease REIT focused on convenience and automotive retail real estate, announced today that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.47 per common share payable on October 9, 2025 to holders of record on September 25, 2025.
About Getty Realty Corp
.
Getty Realty Corp. is a publicly traded, net lease REIT specializing in the acquisition, financing and development of convenience, automotive and other single tenant retail real estate. As of March 31, 2025, the Company’s portfolio included 1,119 freestanding properties located in 42 states across the United States and Washington, D.C.
Contact:
Investor Relations
(646) 349-0598
ir@gettyrealty.com
