Getty Realty Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for GTY

In trading on Thursday, shares of Getty Realty Corp. (Symbol: GTY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $27.59, changing hands as low as $27.11 per share. Getty Realty Corp. shares are currently trading off about 2.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GTY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GTY's low point in its 52 week range is $16.36 per share, with $33.64 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $27.53.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.