Getty Realty About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (GTY)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 6/25/26, Getty Realty Corp. (Symbol: GTY) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.485, payable on 7/9/26. As a percentage of GTY's recent stock price of $33.05, this dividend works out to approximately 1.47%, so look for shares of Getty Realty Corp. to trade 1.47% lower — all else being equal — when GTY shares open for trading on 6/25/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from GTY is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 5.87% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of GTY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GTY's low point in its 52 week range is $25.39 per share, with $34.75 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $33.05.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, GTY makes up 4.09% of the NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF (Symbol: NETL) which is trading higher by about 0.3% on the day Tuesday. (see other ETFs holding GTY).

In Tuesday trading, Getty Realty Corp. shares are currently up about 0.7% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Further GTY Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.