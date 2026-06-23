Getty Realty About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (GTY)

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from GTY is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 5.87% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of GTY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, GTY's low point in its 52 week range is $25.39 per share, with $34.75 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $33.05.
According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, GTY makes up 4.09% of the NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF (Symbol: NETL) which is trading higher by about 0.3% on the day Tuesday. (see other ETFs holding GTY).
In Tuesday trading, Getty Realty Corp. shares are currently up about 0.7% on the day.
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Further GTY Research:
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.