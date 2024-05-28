News & Insights

Getty Images Unveils AI Tool Enhancements with NVIDIA

May 28, 2024 — 10:46 am EDT

The latest update is out from Getty Images Holdings (GETY).

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. has made a new investor presentation available on its website, introducing the latest enhancements to its Generative AI tool, which is developed in collaboration with NVIDIA. This presentation, which also features a video overview, showcases the tool’s upcoming capabilities that are expected to attract and benefit investors and users alike. Although the information is public, it is not considered officially filed under the Securities Exchange Act regulations, nor is it integrated into any legal filings unless explicitly stated.

