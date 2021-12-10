Getty Images To Go Public In $4.8 Bln Deal With CC Neuberger; To Be Listed On NYSE

(RTTNews) - Getty Images, a visual content provider, said on Friday that it has entered into a business combination agreement with CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (PRPB), a special purpose acquisition company formed through a partnership between CC Capital and Neuberger Berman.

The business combination values Getty Images at $4.8 billion.

Upon closing of the transaction, expected in the first half of 2022, a newly formed parent company of Getty Images will become a publicly traded company, and its shares will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under symbol "GETY."

CC Neuberger will merge into a subsidiary of Getty Images Holdings, Inc. The newly formed Delaware Corporation will continue as the publicly traded company and parent of Getty Images.

"As a public company Getty Images will be able to aggressively invest in more product and service solutions to address the needs of all of our customers, from large corporates and agencies to small businesses and individuals," commented Getty Images Co-Founder and Chairman, Mark Getty.

The Board of Directors of the combined company will include Mark Getty, the Co-Founder of Getty Images, who will continue to serve as Chairman and a majority of the directors are expected to be independent.

"The total equity investment of approximately $1.2 billion raised in this transaction will be used to pay down existing debt and conservatively capitalize the company's balance sheet for the future," Getty said in a statement.

"Additionally, existing common equity shareholders will roll 100 percent of their equity in the transaction and together with existing preferred shareholders are expected to own approximately 64 percent of the combined company at closing," it added.

