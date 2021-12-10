Getty Images to go public in $4.8 billion SPAC deal

Dec 10 (Reuters) - Getty Images on Friday agreed to go public through a merger with a blank-check firm backed by CC Capital and Neuberger Berman, in a deal valuing the supplier of stock photos and videos at about $4.8 billion including debt.

(Reporting by Manya Saini and Sohini Podder in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Manya.Saini@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.