Getty Images says Trillium Capital's $4 bln bid does not "warrant engagement"

Credit: REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

April 25, 2023 — 05:25 pm EDT

Written by Aditya Samal for Reuters

April 25 (Reuters) - Getty Images Holdings Inc GETY.N said on Tuesday Trillium Capital LLC has not provided its board with enough evidence to show that its $4-billion unsolicited bid was credible enough to "warrant engagement".

Trillium, which has no public record of major acquisitions and holds over 500,000 Getty shares, had on Monday offered $10 per Getty share after asking the company to sell itself and change its strategy.

Its chief executive Scott Murray also told Reuters that his bid for Getty was genuine and that he made the offer public after the multimedia agency ignored the activist investor for weeks.

Murray also declined to detail how the transaction would be funded or disclose the amount of assets that his firm manages.

Getty on Tuesday said that due to the absence of further details from Trillium, the company believes its current management and strategy represent "the best way forward".

Trillium did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. Getty's shares were down 9% in extended trading.

(Reporting by Aditya Samal in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Aditya.Samal@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day.
