Getty Images Reports 9.5% Q4 Revenue Growth and Announces Strategic Merger Agreement with Shutterstock

Getty Images reported Q4 2024 revenue growth of 9.5%, with a strong focus on subscription revenue and profitability.

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. reported strong financial results for Q4 and the full year ended December 31, 2024, revealing a Q4 revenue increase of 9.5% year-over-year, driven by robust subscriber growth, which accounted for 54.9% of total revenue. The company achieved annual revenue growth of 2.5% for 2024, with strong profitability despite a decline in creative revenue. Net income for Q4 was $24.7 million, down from $39.1 million in the same quarter the previous year, while adjusted EBITDA rose to $80.6 million, reflecting an 11.7% year-over-year increase. The CEO highlighted ongoing investments in content and partnerships as key drivers of growth and resilience in a changing market. Looking forward, the company anticipates modest revenue growth for 2025 alongside planned expenses related to compliance efforts in anticipation of a merger with Shutterstock.

Potential Positives

Q4 revenue grew by 9.5% year-over-year, indicating strong demand and business performance.

Annual subscriber revenue represents a significant 54.9% of total revenue in Q4, highlighting a robust subscription model.

The company's net leverage fell below 4x for the first time in over a decade, indicating improved financial health and stability.

Getty Images announced a merger agreement with Shutterstock, which is expected to create a premier visual content company, enhancing its market position.

Potential Negatives

Net income for Q4 2024 decreased to $24.7 million from $39.1 million in Q4 2023, indicating a significant decline in profitability.

Creative revenue fell by 2.4% year-over-year, highlighting challenges in the core revenue-generating segment of the business.

Guidance for 2025 indicates a potential revenue decline of up to 2.3%, suggesting challenges in maintaining growth momentum moving forward.

FAQ

What is Getty Images' Q4 revenue growth rate?

Getty Images reported a Q4 revenue growth rate of 9.5% year-over-year.

How did annual subscriber revenue perform in 2024?

Annual subscriber revenue grew by 11.8%, representing 54.9% of total revenue in Q4 2024.

What were the key financial highlights for Getty Images in 2024?

Key highlights include a 2.5% revenue increase, strong profitability, and a net income of $39.5 million for the year.

What is Getty Images' financial outlook for 2025?

The company expects 2025 revenue between $918 million and $955 million, reflecting a year-over-year decline of 2.3% to 1.6%.

What recent merger has Getty Images announced?

Getty Images announced a merger agreement with Shutterstock to create a premier visual content company.

Full Release





Q4 Revenue Growth of 9.5%, Currency Neutral Growth of 8.5%



Q4 Annual Subscriber Revenue Growth of 11.8%



Annual Subscriber Revenue Represents 54.9% of Total Revenue in Q4



FY 2024 Revenue Growth of 2.5% with Strong Profitability







NEW YORK, March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (“Getty Images” or the “Company”) (NYSE: GETY), a preeminent global visual content creator and marketplace, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.





“In 2024, we returned to full-year growth, driven by our premium content, industry-leading talent, and deep partnerships,” said Craig Peters, Chief Executive Officer at Getty Images. “As we mark our 30th anniversary, we remain focused on investing in our core assets, expanding our exclusive content, and leveraging our unique expertise to drive sustainable customer value. Our performance in 2024 is a testament to the resilience of our business and our ability to evolve in a dynamic market, and we believe positioning us for lasting success in the decades ahead.”





“We executed and built momentum throughout the year, culminating in the strong fourth quarter financial performance,” said Jenn Leyden, Chief Financial Officer at Getty Images. “As we look ahead, our healthy and growing subscription business, strong cash flow generation and improved balance sheet – with our net leverage falling below 4x for the first time in over a decade – positioning us well for 2025.”







Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Summary:









Revenue of $247.3 million increased 9.5% year over year and 8.5% on a currency neutral basis.





Creative revenue of $142.4 million, down 2.4% year over year and down 3.1% on a currency neutral basis.





Editorial revenue of $90.1 million, up 19.0% year over year and 17.7% on a currency neutral basis.





Annual Subscription Revenue as a percentage of total revenue grew to 54.9% up from 53.8%¹ in Q4’23.







Net Income of $24.7 million, compared to a Net Income of $39.1 million in Q4’23. Included in the Q4’24 results is a $45.9 million foreign exchange gain primarily related to the change in fair value of the Company’s Euro Term Loan and an impairment of $7.5 million related to a minority investment. The prior year included a foreign exchange loss of $26.2 million primarily related to the change in fair value to the Euro Term Loan and a $58.0 million tax benefit related primarily to a valuation release. Net Income Margin for Q4’24 was 10.0% compared to Net Income Margin of 17.3% in Q4’23.



Adjusted EBITDA* of $80.6 million, up 11.7% year over year and up 10.4% on a currency neutral basis, due primarily to strong revenue growth and the Company’s continued ability to maintain strong profitability. Adjusted EBITDA Margin* was 32.6%, up from 31.9% in Q4’23.



Adjusted EBITDA less capex* was $65.5 million, up 14.8% year over year and up 12.2% on a currency neutral basis.











¹ Prior year amount has been reclassified to conform to the current year presentation.







Full Year 2024 Financial Summary:









Revenue of $939.3 million increased 2.5% year over year and 2.5% on a currency neutral basis.





Creative revenue of $552.8 million, down 4.5% year over year and down 4.4% on a currency neutral basis.





Editorial revenue of $345.9 million, up 7.9% year over year and 7.7% on a currency neutral basis.





Annual Subscription Revenue as a percentage of total revenue grew to 53.8%, up from 52.5%¹ in 2023.







Net Income of $39.5 million, compared to a Net Income of $19.6 million in 2023. Included in the 2024 results is a $20.5 million Loss on Litigation related to previously disclosed warrant litigation. The 2023 results included a $116.1 million Loss on Litigation, partially offset by $60.0 million Recovery of Loss on Litigation from the Company’s D&O insurance policy. Net Income Margin was 4.2% compared to Net Income Margin of 2.1% in 2023.



Adjusted EBITDA* of $300.3 million, down 0.4% year over year and down 0.3% on a currency neutral basis. Adjusted EBITDA Margin* was 32.0% in 2024, compared to 32.9% in 2023, due primarily to higher incentive-based staff compensation and commissions tied to financial performance.



Adjusted EBITDA less Capex* was $242.8 million, down 0.7% year over year and up 0.7% on a currency neutral basis.











¹ Prior year amount has been reclassified to conform to the current year presentation.







Liquidity and Balance Sheet:









Net cash provided by operating activities of $39.7 million in Q4’24, compared to $33.7 million in the prior year period.



Free cash flow* of $24.6 million in Q4’24, compared to $18.6 million in the prior year period.



Ending cash balance on December 31, 2024 was $121.2 million, down $15.4 million from the ending balance on December 31, 2023 and up $11.3 million from September 30, 2024. The year-on-year decrease was driven in large part by the voluntary $57.8 million paydown of the USD Term Loan in 2024. The Company has $150.0 million available through its Revolver, which remains undrawn, for total available liquidity of $271.2 million.



Total debt was $1.314 billion, which included $300.0 million in senior notes and a term loan balance of $1.014 billion, consisting of $579.2 million in USD and $435.2 million in USD equivalent of Euros, converted using exchange rates as of December 31, 2024.



On February 21, 2025, the Company completed the refinancing of its existing term loans, with a new $580 million 5-year U.S. dollar term facility and a new €440 million 5-year euro term facility. The Company’s $300 million senior unsecured notes due March 2027 remain outstanding.











* Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted EBITDA less capex, and Free Cash Flow are non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to the Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures section below.







Key Performance Indicators (KPIs)







Our KPIs outlined below are the metrics that provide management with the most immediate understanding of the drivers of business performance and our ability to deliver shareholder return, track to financial targets and prioritize customer satisfaction. KPI comparisons for the last twelve months ended December 31, 2024 reflect Hollywood strike impact.



















Last Twelve Months Ended December 31,





















2024













2023













Increase /





(Decrease)













LTM total purchasing customers (thousands)¹











717









799









(10.3)%











LTM total active annual subscribers (thousands)²











314









236









33.4%











LTM paid download volume (millions)³











93









95









(1.5)%











LTM annual subscriber revenue retention rate⁴











92.9%









92.4%









50 bps











Image collection (millions)⁵











572









535









7.0%











Video collection (millions)⁵











32









28









16.5%











LTM video attachment rate⁶











16.5%









14.1%









+240 bps









Annual subscription – includes all products with a duration of 12 months or longer



















¹ The count of total customers who made a purchase within the reporting period based on billed revenue.













² The count of customers who were on an annual subscription product during the reporting period.













³ A count of the number of paid downloads by our customers in the reporting period. Excludes downloads from Editorial Subscriptions, Editorial feeds and certain API structured deals, including bulk unlimited deals. Excludes downloads related to an agreement signed with Amazon, as the magnitude of the potential download volume over the deal term could result in significant fluctuations in this metric without corresponding impact to revenue in the same period.













⁴ This calculates retention of total revenue for customers on an annual subscription product, comparing the customer’s total billed revenue (inclusive of both annual subscription and non-annual subscription products) in the LTM period to the prior LTM period.













⁵ A count of the total images and videos in our content library as of the reporting date.​













⁶ A measure of the percentage of total paid customer downloaders who are video downloaders.





















Financial Outlook for Full Year 2025







The following tables summarize Getty Images’ fiscal year 2025 guidance:















2025 Guidance













Revenue









$918 million to $955 million













Revenue YoY







-2.3% to 1.6%











Revenue YoY, Currency Neutral







-1.0% to 3.0%











Adjusted EBITDA









$272 million to $290 million













Adjusted EBITDA YoY







-9.5% to -3.3%











Adjusted EBITDA YoY, Currency Neutral







-8.0% to -1.7%

























Please note, the guidance has been prepared based on the following foreign currency exchange rates: the Euro at 1.05 and GBP at 1.26. The guidance does not reflect the impact of recent foreign currency volatility. In addition, included within the Adjusted EBITDA guidance are approximately $8.0 million of one-off increases in SG&A as the Company accelerates its SOX compliance effort in 2025. This acceleration is to prepare for what the Company anticipates being a necessary shift in resources and focus on merger and integration related activities upon close of the transaction.







Previously Announced Merger Agreement with Shutterstock







On January 7, 2025, Getty Images announced that it entered into a merger agreement with Shutterstock to combine in a merger of equals transaction, creating a premier visual content company. The transaction is subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including receipt of required regulatory approvals, the approval of Getty Images and Shutterstock stockholders.





For additional information associated with the transaction, please see the Company filings from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.







Webcast & Conference Call Information







The Company will host a conference call and live webcast with the investment community at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time today, Monday, March 17, 2025, to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2024 results. The live webcast will be accessible through the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at



https://investors.gettyimages.com/



. To access the call through a conference line, dial 1-800-579-2543 (in the U.S.) or 1-785-424-1789 (international callers). The conference ID for the call is GETTYQ4. A replay of the conference call will be posted shortly after the call and will be available for fourteen days following the call. To access the replay, dial 1-844-512-2921 (in the U.S.) or 1-412-317-6671 (international callers). The access code for the replay is 11158384.







About Getty Images







Getty Images (NYSE: GETY) is a preeminent global visual content creator and marketplace that offers a full range of content solutions to meet the needs of any customer around the globe, no matter their size. Through its



Getty Images



,



iStock



and



Unsplash



brands, websites and APIs, Getty Images serves customers in almost every country in the world and is the first-place people turn to discover, purchase and share powerful visual content from the world’s best photographers and videographers. Getty Images works with over 583,000 content creators and more than 350 content partners to deliver this powerful and comprehensive content. Each year Getty Images covers more than 160,000



news



,



sport



and



entertainment



events providing depth and breadth of coverage that is unmatched. Getty Images maintains one of the largest and best privately-owned



photographic archives



in the world with millions of images dating back to the beginning of photography.





Through its



best-in-class creative library



and



Custom Content



solutions, Getty Images helps customers elevate their creativity and entire end-to-end creative process to find the right visual for any need. With the adoption and distribution of generative AI technologies and tools trained on permissioned content that include indemnification and perpetual, worldwide usage rights,



Getty Images



and



iStock



customers can use text to image generation to ideate and create commercially safe compelling visuals, further expanding Getty Images capabilities to deliver exactly what customers are looking for.





For company news and announcements, visit our



Newsroom



.







Forward-Looking Statements







Certain statements included in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of the words such as “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “should,” “would,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “predict,” “potential,” “seem,” “seek,” “future,” “outlook,” “target” or similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding estimates and forecasts of other financial and performance metrics and projections of market opportunity. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of our management and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of the Company.





These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including: our inability to continue to license third-party content and offer relevant quality and diversity of content to satisfy customer needs; our ability to attract new customers and retain and motivate an increase in spending by our existing customers; our ability to grow our subscriptions business; the user experience of our customers on our websites; the extent to which we are able to maintain and expand the breadth and quality of our content library through content licensed from third-party suppliers, content acquisitions and imagery captured by our staff of in-house photographers; the mix of and basis upon which we license our content, including the price-points at, and the license models and purchase options through, which we license our content; the risk that we operate in a highly competitive market; the risk that we are unable to successfully execute our business strategy or effectively manage costs; our inability to effectively manage our growth; our inability to maintain an effective system of internal controls and financial reporting; the risk that we may lose the right to use “Getty Images” trademarks; our inability to evaluate our future prospects and challenges due to evolving markets and customers’ industries; the legal, social and ethical issues relating to the use of new and evolving technologies, such as Artificial Intelligence and machine learning (collectively, “AI”), including statements regarding AI and innovation momentum; the increased use of AI applications such as generative AI technologies that may result in harm to our brand, reputation, business, or intellectual property; the risk that our operations in and continued expansion into international markets bring additional business, political, regulatory, operational, financial and economic risks; our inability to adequately adapt our technology systems to ingest and deliver sufficient new content; the risk of technological interruptions or cybersecurity breaches, incidents, and vulnerabilities; the risk that any prolonged strike by, or lockout of, one or more of the unions that provide personnel essential to the production of films or television programs, such as the 2023 strike by the writers’ union and the actors’ unions and including its lingering effects, could further impact our entertainment business; the inability to expand our operations into new products, services and technologies and to increase customer and supplier awareness of our new and emerging products and services, including with respect to our AI initiatives; the loss of and inability to attract and retain key personnel that could negatively impact our business growth; the inability to protect the proprietary information of customers and networks against security breaches and protect and enforce intellectual property rights; our reliance on third parties; the risks related to our use of independent contractors; the risk that an increase in government regulation of the industries and markets in which we operate could negatively impact our business; the impact of worldwide and regional political, military or economic conditions, including declines in foreign currencies in relation to the value of the U.S. dollar, hyperinflation, higher interest rates, trade wars and restrictions, devaluation the impact of recent bank failures on the marketplace and the ability to access credit and significant political or civil disturbances in international markets where we conduct business; the risk that claims, judgements, lawsuits and other proceedings that have been, or may be, instituted against us or our predecessors, including pending lawsuits brought against us by former warrant holders, could adversely affect our business; the inability to maintain the listing of our Class A common stock on the New York Stock Exchange; volatility in our stock price and in the liquidity of the trading market for our Class A common stock; the impact of any widespread outbreak of an illness, pandemic or other local or global health issue, natural disasters, or climate change; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the risks associated with evolving corporate governance and public disclosure requirements; the risk of greater than anticipated tax liabilities; the risks associated with the storage and use of personally identifiable information; earnings-related risks such as those associated with late payments, goodwill or other intangible assets; our ability to obtain additional capital on commercially reasonable terms; the risks associated with being an “emerging growth company” and “smaller reporting company” within the meaning of the U.S. securities laws; risks associated with our reliance on information technology in critical areas of our operations; our inability to pay dividends for the foreseeable future; the risks associated with additional issuances of Class A common stock without stockholder approval; risks related to our proposed merger with Shutterstock, Inc.; costs related to operating as a public company; and other risks and uncertainties identified in “Item 1A Risk Factors” of our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K (the “2024 Form 10-K”). If any of these risks materialize or our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements.





These and other factors that could cause actual results to differ from those implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release are more fully described under the heading “Item 1A Risk Factors” in our 2024 Form 10-K and in our other filings with the SEC. The risks described under the heading “Item 1A Risk Factors” in our 2024 Form 10-K and other filings with the SEC are not exhaustive. New risk factors emerge from time to time and it is not possible to predict all such risk factors, nor can we assess the impact of all such risk factors on our business or the extent to which any factor or combination of factors may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the foregoing cautionary statements. We undertake no obligations to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.





In addition, the statements of belief and similar statements reflect our beliefs and opinions on the relevant subject. These statements are based upon information available to us, as applicable, as of the date of this press release, and while we believe such information forms a reasonable basis for such statements, such information may be limited or incomplete, and statements should not be read to indicate that we have conducted an exhaustive inquiry into, or review of, all potentially available relevant information. These statements are inherently uncertain and you are cautioned not to unduly rely upon these statements.



















GETTY IMAGES HOLDINGS, INC.













CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS













(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)





























Three Months Ended









December 31,













Twelve Months Ended









December 31,

























2024





















2023





















2024





















2023















Revenue









$





247,324













$





225,940













$





939,287













$





916,555





















































Operating expenses:









































Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization)









$





65,623













$





62,670













$





253,068













$





250,249













Selling, general and administrative expenses













105,490

















101,586

















407,796

















402,516













Depreciation













15,059

















14,025

















58,987

















54,374













Amortization













590

















2,304

















2,306

















24,069













Loss on litigation













12,478

















3,502

















20,491

















116,051













Recovery of loss on litigation













—

















—

















—

















(60,000





)









Other operating expenses (income) – net













12,207

















1,037

















15,834

















1,624













Total operating expenses













211,447

















185,124

















758,482

















788,883













Income from operations













35,877

















40,816

















180,805

















127,672





















































Other (expense) income, net:









































Interest expense













(30,790





)













(32,449





)













(131,408





)













(126,884





)









(Loss) gain on fair value adjustment for swaps – net













—

















(2,526





)













(1,459





)













(7,573





)









Foreign exchange gain (loss) – net













45,867

















(26,167





)













36,071

















(23,772





)









Other non-operating income (expense) – net













(1,201





)













1,426

















2,946

















3,652





















































Total other expense – net













13,876

















(59,716





)













(93,850





)













(154,577





)









Income (loss) before income taxes













49,753

















(18,900





)













86,955

















(26,905





)









Income tax (expense) benefit













(25,030





)













57,999

















(47,483





)













46,482





















































Net income (loss)













24,723

















39,099

















39,472

















19,577













Less:









































Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest













297

















(10





)













(61





)













238













Net income (loss) attributable to Getty Images Holdings, Inc.









$





24,426













$





39,109













$





39,533













$





19,339





















































Net income (loss) share attributable to Class A Getty Images Holdings, Inc. common stockholders:









































Basic









$





0.06













$





0.10













$





0.10













$





0.05













Diluted













0.06

















0.09

















0.10

















0.05





















































Weighted-average Class A common shares outstanding:









































Basic













411,441,984

















403,624,218

















409,144,863

















399,037,805













Diluted













414,414,173

















414,566,379

















414,870,801

















411,495,025



































































































GETTY IMAGES HOLDINGS, INC.













CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS













(In thousands, except share and par value data)





























December 31,

























2024





















2023

















ASSETS



























Current assets:

























Cash and cash equivalents









$





121,173













$





136,623













Restricted cash













4,131

















4,227













Accounts receivable – net of allowance of $6,164 and $6,527, respectively













151,130

















138,730













Prepaid expenses













16,327

















15,798













Insurance recovery receivable













45,000

















48,615













Taxes receivable













9,577

















9,758













Other current assets













11,477

















11,253













Total current assets













358,815

















365,004













Property and equipment, net













177,292

















179,378













Operating lease right of use assets













32,453

















41,098













Goodwill













1,510,477

















1,501,814













Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization













389,906

















403,805













Deferred income taxes, net













63,965

















69,400













Other assets













30,800

















41,262













Total assets









$





2,563,708













$





2,601,761















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY



























Current liabilities:

























Accounts payable









$





99,320













$





102,525













Accrued expenses













59,938

















43,653













Income taxes payable













10,913

















11,325













Litigation reserves













110,994

















98,149













Deferred revenue













172,090

















176,349













Total current liabilities













453,255

















432,001













Long-term debt, net













1,314,424

















1,398,658













Lease liabilities













29,034

















39,858













Deferred income taxes, net













24,357

















21,580













Uncertain tax positions













22,329

















24,772













Other long-term liabilities













1,969

















3,462













Total liabilities









$





1,845,368













$





1,920,331













Commitments & contingencies (Note 13)

























Stockholders’ equity:

























Redeemable Preferred Stock, $0.0001 par value, 1.0 million shares authorized, no shares were issued or outstanding at December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023









$





—

















—













Class A common stock, $0.0001 par value: 2.0 billion shares authorized; 412.3 million shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and 405.0 million shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023













41

















40













Class B common stock, $0.0001 par value: 5.1 million shares authorized; no shares issued and no shares outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023













—

















—













Additional paid-in capital













2,017,407

















1,983,276













Accumulated deficit













(1,223,482





)













(1,263,015





)









Accumulated other comprehensive loss













(123,770





)













(87,076





)









Total Getty Images Holdings, Inc. stockholders’ equity









$





670,196













$





633,225













Non-controlling interest













48,144

















48,205













Total stockholders’ equity













718,340

















681,430















Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity











$





2,563,708













$





2,601,761



































































GETTY IMAGES HOLDINGS, INC.













CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS













(In thousands)





























Year Ended









December 31,

























2024





















2023















CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:

























Net income (loss)









$





39,472













$





19,577













Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:

























Depreciation













58,987

















54,374













Amortization













2,306

















24,069













Foreign currency (losses) gain on foreign denominated debt













(28,411





)













16,579













Equity-based compensation













21,848

















37,652













Deferred income taxes – net













4,094

















(76,624





)









Uncertain tax positions













(2,321





)













(12,561





)









Impairment of equity method investment













7,459

















—













Non-cash fair value adjustment for swaps and foreign currency exchange contracts













1,459

















7,573













Amortization of debt issuance costs













2,518

















3,965













Non cash operating lease costs













11,469

















12,173













Other













5,661

















4,458













Changes in assets and liabilities:

























Accounts receivable













(18,408





)













(11,704





)









Accounts payable













(4,759





)













9,799













Accrued expenses













14,426

















(6,808





)









Insurance recovery receivable













3,615

















(48,615





)









Litigation reserves













12,845

















98,149













Lease liabilities, non-current













(12,423





)













(13,187





)









Income taxes receivable/payable













(1,388





)













8,027













Deferred revenue













492

















4,532













Other













(621





)













1,288













Net cash provided by operating activities













118,320

















132,716





































CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:

























Acquisition of property and equipment













(57,450





)













(56,999





)









Acquisition of a business, net of cash acquired













(15,038





)













—













Net cash used in investing activities













(72,488





)













(56,999





)

































CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:

























Prepayment of debt













(57,800





)













(50,400





)









Debt issuance costs













(3,641





)













(1,137





)









Proceeds from common stock issuance













7,878

















15,050













Cash paid for settlement of employee taxes related to exercise of equity-based awards













(2,655





)













(8,713





)









Cash paid for equity issuance costs













—

















(150





)









Net cash used in financing activities













(56,218





)













(45,350





)

































Effects of exchange rates fluctuations













(5,160





)













8,089













NET (DECREASE) INCREASE IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH













(15,546





)













38,456













CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH – Beginning of period













140,850

















102,394













CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH – End of period









$





125,304













$





140,850























































Non-GAAP Financial Measures







In order to assist investors in understanding the core operating results that our management uses to evaluate the business and for financial planning, we present the following non-GAAP measures: (1) Adjusted EBITDA, (2) Adjusted EBITDA Margin, (3) Adjusted EBITDA less capex and (4) Free Cash Flow. The presentation of this financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP.





The Company believes that these measures are relevant and provide useful information widely used by analysts, investors and other interested parties in our industry to provide a baseline for evaluating and comparing our operating performance, and in the case of free cash flow, our liquidity results. We also evaluate our revenue on an as reported (U.S. GAAP) and currency neutral basis. We believe presenting currency neutral information provides valuable supplemental information regarding our comparable results, consistent with how we evaluate our performance internally.





Reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP measures are provided below.





The Company does not reconcile its forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to the corresponding U.S. GAAP measures, due to variability and difficulty in making accurate forecasts and projections and/or certain information not being ascertainable or accessible; and because not all of the information, such as foreign currency impacts necessary for a quantitative reconciliation of these forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure, is available to the Company without unreasonable efforts. For the same reasons, the Company is unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information. The Company provides non-GAAP financial measures that it believes will be achieved, however it cannot accurately predict all of the components of the adjusted calculations and the U.S. GAAP measures may be materially different than the non-GAAP measures.







Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, and Adjusted EBITDA less capex













(in thousands)













Three Months Ended









December 31,













Year Ended









December 31,

























2024





















2023





















2024





















2023















Net income (loss)









$





24,723













$





39,099













$





39,472













$





19,577













Add/(less) non-GAAP adjustments:









































Depreciation and amortization









$





15,649













$





16,329













$





61,293













$





78,443













Loss on litigation, net of recovery¹









$





12,478













$





3,502













$





20,491













$





56,051













Other operating expenses – net









$





12,207













$





1,037













$





15,834













$





1,624













Interest expense









$





30,790













$





32,449













$





131,408













$





126,884













Fair value adjustments, foreign exchange and other non-operating (expense) income – net²









$





(44,666





)









$





27,267













$





(37,558





)









$





27,693













Income tax expense (benefits)









$





25,030













$





(57,999





)









$





47,483













$





(46,482





)









Equity-based compensation expense, net of capitalization









$





4,394













$





10,467













$





21,848













$





37,652













Adjusted EBITDA









$





80,605













$





72,151













$





300,271













$





301,442













Capex









$





15,135













$





15,128













$





57,450













$





56,998













Adjusted EBITDA less capex









$





65,470













$





57,023













$





242,821













$





244,444













Net income (loss) margin













10.0





%













17.3





%













4.2





%













2.1





%









Adjusted EBITDA Margin













32.6





%













31.9





%













32.0





%













32.9





%





















¹ Beginning with the third quarter of 2023 reporting period, the Company reclassified historical legal fees associated with our warrant litigation from “Selling, general and administrative expenses” to “Loss on litigation” within the Consolidated Statements of Operations. The aggregate amount of these fees reported through June 30, 2023, totaled $7.5 million, with $1.1 million recognized for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and $6.4 million recognized for the six months ended June 30, 2023. This change in classification serves to increase our Adjusted EBITDA by $6.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2023 and $1.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, when compared to classification in prior periods.

















² Fair value adjustments for our swaps and foreign currency exchange contracts, foreign exchange gains (losses) and other insignificant non-operating related (expenses) income.























Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow





















Three Months Ended December 31,













Twelve Months Ended December 31,













(in millions)













2024













2023













2024













2023











Net cash provided by operating activities​









$39.7









$33.7









$118.3









$132.7









Acquisition of property and equipment​









$(15.1)









$(15.1)









$(57.5)









$(57.0)











Free Cash Flow​













$





24.6













$





18.6













$





60.9













$





75.7





















































OTHER FINANCIAL DATA









Revenue by Product





















Three Months Ended December 31,













increase / (decrease)













(In thousands)

















2024

















% of revenue

















2023

















% of revenue













$ change













% change













CN % change













Creative















142,377













57.6





%













145,803













64.5





%













(3,426





)









(2.4





)%









(3.1





)%











Editorial















90,103













36.4





%













75,732













33.5





%













14,371













19.0





%









17.7





%











Other















14,844













6.0





%













4,404













1.9





%













10,440













237.1





%









234.7





%











Total revenue











$





247,324













100.0





%









$





225,939













100.0





%









$





21,385













9.5





%









8.5





%









Certain prior year amounts have been reclassified to conform to the current year presentation.







































Twelve Months Ended December 31,













increase / (decrease)













(In thousands)

















2024

















% of revenue

















2023

















% of revenue













$ change













% change













CN % change













Creative















552,828













58.9





%













578,739













63.1





%













(25,911





)









(4.5





)%









(4.4





)%











Editorial















345,932













36.8





%













320,643













35.0





%













25,289













7.9





%









7.7





%











Other















40,527













4.3





%













17,173













1.9





%













23,354













136.0





%









136.4





%











Total revenue











$





939,287













100.0





%









$





916,555













100.0





%









$





22,732













2.5





%









2.5





%









Certain prior year amounts have been reclassified to conform to the current year presentation.























Balance Sheet & Liquidity













($ millions)













December 31, 2024













September 30, 2024













December 31, 2023











Cash & Cash Equivalents¹









121.2









109.9









136.6









Available under Revolving Credit Facility²









150.0









150.0









150.0









Liquidity









271.2









259.9









286.6









Term Loans Outstanding – USD Tranche









579.2









581.8









637.0









Term Loans Outstanding – EUR Tranche³









435.2









467.6









463.6









Total Balance – Term Loans Outstanding⁴









1,014.4









1,049.4









1,100.6









Senior Notes









300.0









300.0









300.0













¹ Excludes restricted cash of $4.1 million as of December 31, 2024, $4.5 million as of September 2024 and $4.2 million as of December 31, 2023.

















² Our Revolving Credit Facility was effective May, 2023 and matures May, 2028.

















³ Face Value of Debt is 419M EUR. Converted using the FX spot rate as of December 31, 2024 of 1.01, September 30, 2024 of 1.05 and December 31, 2023 of 1.10.

















⁴ Represents face value of debt, not GAAP carrying value.



























Investor Contact:







Getty Images





Steven Kanner







investorrelations@gettyimages.com









Media Contacts:







Getty Images





Anne Flanagan







Anne.Flanagan@gettyimages.com





