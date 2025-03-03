Getty Images Renews Multi-Year Partnership as Official Photographic Agency for UEFA Competitions

Getty Images renews partnership with UEFA to provide comprehensive visual coverage for upcoming men's and women's tournaments.

Getty Images has announced the renewal of its multi-year partnership with UEFA, continuing its role as the official photographic agency for UEFA's competitions. This agreement will enable Getty Images to provide extensive coverage of all UEFA men's and women's tournaments, including the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, and the upcoming UEFA Women's Europa Cup. In addition to matchday photography, Getty will offer creative editorial content and short-form video services for UEFA partners. The partnership includes coverage of the UEFA Women's EURO 2025 in Switzerland, where Getty's photographers will capture various aspects of the tournament. Both organizations expressed pride in their long-standing collaboration, highlighting the quality and depth of Getty's visual content.

Getty Images has renewed its long-term partnership with UEFA, reaffirming its position as a key player in the sports photography industry.

The partnership allows Getty Images to provide comprehensive coverage of significant UEFA competitions, enhancing its visibility and content offerings.

Getty Images will capture and deliver a wide range of creative editorial content, including player portraits and short-form video, increasing engagement for UEFA and its commercial partners.

The continuation of the partnership reinforces Getty Images' reputation and established relationships within the sports community, including its work with numerous prestigious sports organizations globally.

The press release emphasizes a long-standing relationship with UEFA, which may indicate that Getty Images has not secured new partnerships or clients recently, potentially limiting growth opportunities.

While announcing the renewal is positive, the lack of details about new initiatives or enhancements to service offerings may suggest stagnation in innovation.

There is no mention of any financial terms or projections related to the renewed partnership, which could raise concerns about transparency and future revenue impacts.

What is the partnership renewal announcement about?

Getty Images has renewed its multi-year partnership with UEFA as the official photographic agency, providing comprehensive coverage of UEFA competitions.

Which UEFA competitions will Getty Images cover?

Getty Images will cover UEFA men's and women's club competitions, including the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, and UEFA Women's EURO 2025.

What new content will Getty Images provide under this agreement?

Getty Images will offer expanded editorial content, including official player portraits and short-form video services for UEFA partners.

How long has Getty Images partnered with UEFA?

Getty Images has officially worked with UEFA since 2004, providing photography for UEFA events for nearly two decades.

Where can I find more information about Getty Images' UEFA coverage?

More information about Getty Images' coverage of UEFA tournaments can be found at www.gettyimages.com/collections/uefa.

LONDON, March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Getty Images



(NYSE: GETY), a preeminent global visual content creator and marketplace, today announced it has renewed its multi-year partnership with UEFA, with Getty Images continuing to serve as UEFA’s official appointed photographic agency.





The agreement will see Getty Images’ award-winning sports photographers and editors provide comprehensive coverage of all UEFA men’s and women’s club and national team competitions, including the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, the new UEFA Women’s Europa Cup starting in the 2025/2026 season, and the UEFA Futsal EURO.





Alongside its matchday coverage of the UEFA Champions League, Getty Images will provide UEFA and its commercial partners with an expanded range of creative editorial content including official player portraits of all 36 UEFA Champions League teams, while continuing to supply portraits of all clubs competing in the UEFA Women’s Champions League. The team at Getty Images will also provide short-form video content services for UEFA partners, capturing the atmosphere and brand production at UEFA Champions League matches.





“We are proud to build on the two-decades-long relationship between Getty Images and UEFA, where we continue to support UEFA and its partners with fresh, creative and engaging imagery delivered in almost real-time to drive the fan experience,” said



Michael Heiman, Vice President of Global Sport at Getty Images



. “Our industry-leading sports photographers relish the opportunity to capture the iconic moments of Europe’s biggest football tournaments in imagery available via the UEFA Collection.”





Getty Images will serve as the official appointed photographic agency for the upcoming UEFA Women’s EURO 2025 in Switzerland, with its photographers covering every angle of the tournament across eight cities from the Opening Match on 2 July to the Final on 27 July. Its assigned UEFA photographers will capture official player and squad portraits, atmospheric imagery of the fans around the country, match action, and portraits of the winning team taken immediately after the final whistle.





“We are delighted to continue our long-standing partnership with Getty Images, whose photographers have consistently delivered high-quality content and captured unforgettable moments for our channels and those of our partners over the years,” comments



Phillip Williams, Head of Editorial Content Services at UEFA



.





For 30 years, Getty Images has been a trusted partner to many of the world’s leading sports rights holders. In addition to its work with UEFA, Getty Images is the official photographer or photographic partner to 125 of the most significant sports governing bodies, leagues, and clubs globally, including FIFA, the International Olympic Committee, Formula 1, Bayern Munich, Ultimate Fighting Championship, NBA, World Rugby, and International Tennis Federation.





Getty Images has worked officially with UEFA since 2004 and has content from all UEFA club and national competitions since the first European Cup Final in 1956. For more information about Getty Images’ coverage of past and future UEFA tournaments, visit



www.gettyimages.com/collections/uefa



.







