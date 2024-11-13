Getty Images price target raised to $3.75 from $3.50 at Macquarie

Macquarie raised the firm’s price target on Getty Images (GETY) to $3.75 from $3.50 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The firm says Getty accelerated revenue growth year-over-year in Q3, lapping Hollywood strikes and the worst of agency spending declines. Management increased the low end of its full-year guidance on the improved performance, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

