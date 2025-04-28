Getty Images Partners with Ancestry to Digitally Preserve HBCU Archives and Enhance Genealogy Accessibility

Getty Images partners with Ancestry to digitize historical HBCU records, enhancing access to their rich legacies.

Getty Images has announced an innovative partnership with Ancestry aimed at the digital preservation of historical records and photographic archives from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). This initiative, part of Getty Images’ HBCU Grants Program, will involve digitizing vital documents such as yearbooks, newspapers, and student records, making them accessible on Ancestry's platform. The partnership will enhance the visibility of HBCUs' histories, allowing students and faculty to explore their genealogies and connect with the institutions' legacies. Lincoln University, the first degree-granting HBCU, is the initial participant in this initiative, with ongoing efforts to digitize its historical materials. The project aims to celebrate and preserve the significant contributions of HBCUs while ensuring these institutions retain full copyright over their digitized assets.

Potential Positives

Getty Images has established a unique partnership with Ancestry, enhancing its HBCU Grants Program to include digital preservation of historical documents, significantly broadening its impact on Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

The initiative aims to make critical archival materials from HBCUs accessible to a global audience, fostering greater awareness and connection to the rich history of these institutions.

HBCUs retain full copyright ownership of their assets, ensuring that they maintain control over their intellectual property while benefiting from the digitization efforts.

The collaboration with Ancestry provides valuable resources for students and faculty, including complimentary access to Ancestry's platform, promoting research and deeper understanding of family histories linked to HBCUs.

Potential Negatives

While the partnership is a positive initiative, there may be criticism regarding Getty Images' previous focus on photography alone, raising questions about their commitment to broader historical preservation efforts prior to this announcement.



The reliance on an external partner, Ancestry, to digitize and manage the archives could create dependency issues for HBCUs, potentially limiting their autonomy over their own historical records.



The initial focus solely on Lincoln University could lead to perceptions that Getty's commitment to HBCUs is selective and not encompassing all institutions equally, which may frustrate other HBCUs seeking similar partnerships.

FAQ

What is the Getty Images and Ancestry partnership about?

The partnership focuses on digitizing and preserving historical documents from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).

How will this initiative benefit HBCUs?

This initiative enhances digital preservation and provides campus-wide access to Ancestry's platform for students and faculty.

What types of documents will be digitized?

Documents include newsletters, student records, newspapers, yearbooks, and photographs critical to HBCUs' history.

Which university is the pilot for this partnership?

The partnership was initiated with Lincoln University, the first degree-granting HBCU in Pennsylvania.

How does this program support copyright ownership for HBCUs?

HBCUs retain full copyright ownership of both print and digitized assets and data created through the program.

NEW YORK, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Getty Images





(NYSE: GETY), a preeminent global visual content creator and marketplace, has announced a first-of-its-kind genealogy-focused partnership with





Ancestry





, the global leader in family history. As part of Getty Images’





HBCU Grants Program





, this initiative will focus on the digital preservation and accessibility of historical documents, records and the photographic archives of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). Once digitized, these invaluable archives will become searchable on Ancestry websites, helping millions of people discover and connect with the rich legacy of HBCUs.





Working alongside Getty Images, Ancestry will collaborate with participating HBCUs to identify and digitize documents, such as newsletters, newspapers, bulletins, student records, school catalogues, yearbooks, directories, and photographs that are critical for digital preservation. These efforts extend an essential resource to HBCUs beyond imagery, ensuring the protection of invaluable intellectual property and proper metadata application.







Cassandra Illidge, Vice President of Global Partnerships and Executive Director of the HBCU Grants Program at Getty Images, said:



“Since its launch in 2021, the HBCU Grants Program has primarily focused on preserving photography. However, during our visits to partner institutions, we recognized that our scope should be broader. Vital records and historical documents also need attention, as they significantly contribute to the important legacy of HBCUs. Our partnership with Ancestry enhances our commitment to preserving the valuable history of HBCUs and increases access, visibility, and awareness of untold stories for a global audience. By connecting students, alumni, and institutions through genealogy, we aim to create richer context for historical research and foster a deeper understanding of family history.”





Through the program, HBCUs retain full copyright ownership to their print and digitized assets and data. Ancestry will contract directly with each HBCU and work collaboratively to digitize selected materials on-site. All digital files will be delivered to the HBCUs, and complimentary, campus-wide access to Ancestry’s platform will be provided, allowing students and faculty to explore and share their family histories and search millions of primary sources available on Ancestry.





“Ancestry is proud to partner with Getty Images and HBCUs to help preserve and celebrate the rich legacies of these important institutions for generations to come,”



said Head of US Content and Philanthropic Initiatives at Ancestry, Dr. Lisa Pearl.



“By combining the vast archives of these historic institutions with Ancestry's cutting-edge technology, we’re protecting these important documents and opening the door for families to uncover untold stories of inspiring HBCU alumni and ancestors.”





This partnership was initiated with





Lincoln University,





the nation’s first degree-granting HBCU, in Pennsylvania, USA. Lincoln joined Getty Images’ HBCU Grants Program last year with hundreds of contemporary and archival photos currently available for licensing in the





HBCU Collection





on gettyimages.com. Ancestry has already started digitizing Lincoln’s historical documents, including the Lincolnian and deteriorating records, as well as hundreds of photographs from Lincoin’s archival collection.











Getty Images and Ancestry launched their partnership at Lincoln University of Pennsylvania. The companies worked alongside the Langston Hughes Memorial Library staff to discover and digitize historical documents, records and photographs from Lincoln’s historic archives which dates back to 1854. (Photos by Cassandra Illidge) Pictured: Tiffany Davis (Lincoln), Raquel Lightner (Lincoln), David Crockett (Ancestry) Not pictured: Ashley Gillard (Lincoln), Travis Primrose (Lincoln), Cassandra Illidge (Getty Images)







“We are immensely proud to partner with Getty Images and Ancestry to launch this partnership that will allow us the opportunity to not only tell the Lincoln story but also help families tell their stories of connections to the university,”



said Lincoln University President Dr. Brenda A. Allen.



“Combining Getty Images’ expertise in producing high-quality visuals with Ancestry’s unparalleled genealogical resources, this collaboration will enrich our educational programs, foster deeper connections to our heritage, and empower our community to explore and celebrate the rich history of our university.”





To learn more about the wider HBCU Grants Program, including the institutions working with Getty Images, additional program partners, scholarship and mentorship opportunities for students and access to the HBCU Collection, go to:





https://www.gettyimages.com/corporate-responsibility/hbcu-partnership











Media Contact:







Jenna Attardi







Jenna.Attardi@gettyimages.com





