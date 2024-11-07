Getty Images narrows FY24 revenue view to $934M-$943M from $924M-$943M

Consensus $932.61M. Narrows FY24 adjusted EBITDA view to $292M-$294M from $290M-$294M. Guidance has been updated to reflect the Company’s financial performance year to date and the impact of foreign currency exchange rates on both Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA. “We executed and delivered strong revenue growth and profitability that reflect the positive momentum we have built across our business,” said Jenn Leyden, Chief Financial Officer for Getty Images (GETY). “Taking into consideration our performance to date and the foreign currency rates, we are raising our 2024 guidance for both Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA. We are confident that we are well positioned to execute with our differentiated, high quality, powerful content and our steadfast customer focus at the core of our financial performance.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.