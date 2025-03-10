Getty Images Named Exclusive Partner for National Women’s Soccer League Photography and Imagery Licensing

Getty Images becomes the exclusive photography partner for the NWSL, providing high-quality imagery for all matches and events.

Getty Images has been appointed the Exclusive Commercial Photography and Imagery Licensing Partner for the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) ahead of the regular season starting on March 14, 2025. This multi-year partnership will see Getty's acclaimed photographers and editors capture high-quality images from all league events, including regular season matches, playoffs, and team media days. Images will be available exclusively on gettyimages.com for both editorial and commercial use, showcasing gameplay, fan interactions, and athlete celebrations. Getty Images emphasizes the importance of intentional visuals in promoting women's sports, aiming to enhance engagement as interest in women's soccer grows. The NWSL is excited to leverage Getty's expertise to highlight the talent of its athletes and further elevate the league's visibility.

Getty Images has secured a significant multi-year partnership as the Exclusive Commercial Photography and Imagery Licensing Partner of the National Women’s Soccer League, enhancing its visibility and influence in women's sports.

The collaboration allows Getty Images to leverage its award-winning sports photography to provide high-quality imagery from all NWSL matches and events, showcasing the league's talent and increasing engagement with fans.

This partnership underscores Getty Images' commitment to amplifying women's sports and addressing the visibility gap in representation through high-quality, intentional imagery.

The agreement positions Getty Images among leading sports organizations as it continues to expand its portfolio, aligning with key governing bodies and leagues globally.

None

What is Getty Images' new role with the NWSL?

Getty Images has been named the Exclusive Commercial Photography and Imagery Licensing Partner of the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL).

When does the NWSL regular season start?

The NWSL regular season kicks off on March 14, 2025.

What type of imagery will Getty Images provide?

Getty Images will deliver high-quality imagery from matches, playoffs, championship events, and team media days.

Why is visual content important in sports storytelling?

Visuals play a crucial role in sports storytelling, helping to highlight narratives and engage audiences effectively.

How does this partnership benefit women's soccer?

This partnership elevates visibility for women's professional soccer and showcases the talent of NWSL athletes globally.

NEW YORK, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Getty Images



(NYSE: GETY), a preeminent global visual content creator and marketplace, has been named the Exclusive Commercial Photography and Imagery Licensing Partner of the



National Women’s Soccer League



(NWSL). The NWSL regular season kicks off on March 14, 2025, with all 14 teams taking the pitch across the weekend.





As part of the multi-year agreement, Getty Images’ award-winning sports photographers and editors will deliver high-quality imagery from all upcoming matches and events, including the regular season, NWSL Playoffs, NWSL Championship and team media days for all clubs. This includes exclusive access to on and off-the-pitch action, such as gameplay, warmups, fan interactions, celebrations, and more, all to be distributed exclusively through gettyimages.com for both editorial and commercial uses.





“As an innovator in sports photography for 30 years, Getty Images continues to push the boundaries of creativity, providing best-in-class service and photography excellence in near real-time. We are excited to partner with the National Women’s Soccer League to bring iconic, sporting moments of NWSL’s word-class athletes to customers and fans around the globe via our unique access and unparalleled distribution platform,”



said Getty Images’ Vice President of Global Sport Michael Heiman.







“Getty Images’



VisualGPS



research shows that visuals play a more crucial role than ever in sports storytelling. For over a decade, we’ve tracked the depiction of



women and girls in sport



, highlighting the visibility gap. As interest in women’s sports grows, intentional and inclusive visuals are essential to sustaining engagement. Our data-backed insights, longstanding visual expertise and breadth of editorial and creative coverage has helped propel these narratives over the years and continues to support our global customer base with telling authentic stories that set them apart and connect with audiences on a deeper level,”



added Heiman



.





“We are thrilled to partner with Getty Images to showcase the incredible talent of our athletes and bring the NWSL’s most iconic moments to life,”



said NWSL Senior Vice President of Broadcast Brian Gordon.



“As we continue to elevate the visibility of women’s professional soccer, Getty Images’ unparalleled reach and expertise will be invaluable in telling the story of our players and the league’s continued growth.”





Getty Images has partnered with many of the most significant sports leagues and governing bodies in the world. Today, Getty Images is the official photographer or photographic partner to 125 of the world’s leading sport governing bodies, leagues, and clubs, including FIFA, the International Olympic Committee, NBA, Major League Baseball, National Hockey League, the PGA Tour, UFC, NASCAR, National Collegiate Athletic Association, PGA of America, College Football Playoff and Formula 1, covering over 50,000 sports events a year.







