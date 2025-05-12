Getty Images Holdings, Inc. Reports Q1 2025 Financial Results with 0.8% Revenue Growth and Updates 2025 Guidance

Getty Images reports Q1 revenue growth of 0.8% and updates 2025 guidance amid increased subscription revenue.

Quiver AI Summary

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. reported a Q1 2025 revenue of $224.1 million, a 0.8% increase year-over-year, with annual subscription revenue growing by 5.4% to represent 57.2% of total revenue. Despite this growth, the company faced a net loss of $102.6 million, significantly worse than a $13.6 million profit in the same quarter last year, primarily due to increased tax expenses and foreign exchange losses. CFO Jenn Leyden noted a solid performance amid challenges, maintaining a focus on expanding their customer base and execution discipline. Getty also updated its 2025 financial guidance reflecting currency impacts while reaffirming a positive outlook on currency-neutral revenue growth. The company is navigating ongoing regulatory processes related to its proposed merger with Shutterstock and has recently secured new partnerships and content collaborations.

Potential Positives

Q1 Annual Subscription Revenue grew by 5.4%, highlighting strong performance in a key revenue segment.

Annual Subscription Revenue now represents 57.2% of Total Revenue, indicating a shift towards more stable, recurring revenue streams.

The company has updated its 2025 guidance to reflect optimistic revenue growth despite foreign exchange impacts, showcasing adaptability in challenging environments.

Continued partnership engagements with major organizations like WWE and UEFA strengthens brand positioning and customer reach.

Potential Negatives

Significant net loss of $102.6 million in Q1 2025, contrasting with net income of $13.6 million in Q1 2024, indicating a dramatic decline in profitability.

Overall revenue growth of only 0.8% year-over-year, raising concerns about the company's ability to drive meaningful revenue growth in a challenging market environment.

Decrease in creative revenue by 4.8% year-over-year, suggesting potential weaknesses in a key business segment.

FAQ

What was Getty Images' revenue growth for Q1 2025?

Getty Images reported a revenue growth of 0.8% year-over-year for Q1 2025.

How much did annual subscription revenue increase?

Annual subscription revenue grew by 5.4% in Q1 2025, reaching 57.2% of total revenue.

What is Getty Images' updated guidance for 2025?

The updated guidance for 2025 forecasts revenue between $931 million to $968 million.

What was the net loss for Getty Images in Q1 2025?

Getty Images reported a net loss of $102.6 million for Q1 2025.

Did Getty Images expand their partnerships recently?

Yes, Getty Images signed new partnerships with WWE, MLS, and renewed ties with UEFA.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$GETY Insider Trading Activity

$GETY insiders have traded $GETY stock on the open market 31 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 31 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GETY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BERMAN GROUP LLC NEUBERGER sold 4,100,000 shares for an estimated $10,086,000

CRAIG WARREN PETERS (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 157,377 shares for an estimated $336,259 .

. JENNIFER LEYDEN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 41,949 shares for an estimated $89,919 .

. GRANT FARHALL (Chief Product Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 39,472 shares for an estimated $84,338 .

. KJELTI WILKES KELLOUGH (General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 39,472 shares for an estimated $84,338 .

. CHO MIKAEL (Senior Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 35,962 shares for an estimated $78,060 .

. GENE FOCA (Chief Marketing Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 29,649 shares for an estimated $63,349 .

. KENNETH ARRIGO MAINARDIS (Senior Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 28,079 shares for an estimated $60,015 .

. PETER ORLOWSKY (Senior Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 20,719 shares for an estimated $44,269 .

. NATHANIEL GANDERT (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 20,032 shares for an estimated $42,801 .

. DAINE MARC WESTON (Senior VP, Ecommerce) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 13,883 shares for an estimated $30,123 .

. MICHAEL TEASTER (Chief of Staff) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,227 shares for an estimated $13,305 .

. CHRIS HOEL (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,206 shares for an estimated $2,847.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$GETY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 58 institutional investors add shares of $GETY stock to their portfolio, and 43 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release





Q1 Revenue Growth of 0.8%, Currency Neutral Growth of 2.6%



Q1 Revenue Growth of 0.8%, Currency Neutral Growth of 2.6%



Q1 Annual Subscription Revenue Growth of 5.4%, Currency Neutral 7.2%



Q1 Annual Subscription Revenue Growth of 5.4%, Currency Neutral 7.2%



Annual Subscription Revenue Rose to 57.2% of Total Revenue in Q1



Annual Subscription Revenue Rose to 57.2% of Total Revenue in Q1



Updates 2025 Guidance to Reflect FX Impacts, while Reaffirming Currency Neutral Revenue Growth Outlook







NEW YORK, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (“Getty Images” or the “Company”) (NYSE: GETY), a preeminent global visual content creator and marketplace, today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.





“Results in the first quarter were consistent with our expectations, with growth highlighted by gains across our subscription business, and continued customer value delivered through our offerings,” said Craig Peters, Chief Executive Officer for Getty Images. “We remain committed to investing in the core assets of our company and continuing to evolve our offering in ways that deepen our relevance for our customers. We believe this strategy positions us well to achieve our 2025 outlook and beyond.”





“We delivered a solid performance during a challenging start to the year, with positive operating metrics and a growing annual subscription business,” said Jenn Leyden, Chief Financial Officer for Getty Images. “Looking ahead to the rest of 2025, we are optimistic about the opportunities to build momentum and expand our customer base, while recognizing the need to focus on execution in the current environment and maintain our financial discipline.”







First Quarter 2025 Financial Summary:









Revenue of $224.1 million increased 0.8% year over year and 2.6% on a currency neutral basis.





Creative revenue of $132.2 million, down 4.8% year over year and down 3.0% on a currency neutral basis.





Editorial revenue of $82.6 million, up 4.0% year over year and 5.6% on a currency neutral basis.





Annual Subscription Revenue as a percentage of total revenue grew to 57.2% up from 54.7% in Q1’24.







Revenue of $224.1 million increased 0.8% year over year and 2.6% on a currency neutral basis.



Net Loss of $102.6 million, compared to a Net Income of $13.6 million in Q1’24. Included in the Q1’25 results are:





$53.4 million increase in tax expense primarily due to foreign withholding taxes, nondeductible interest, and changes in valuation allowance,





$41.5 million increase in foreign exchange loss primarily due to revaluation of the Euro Term Loan,





$13.7 million decrease in income from operations primarily due to approximately $18.0 million of merger related expenses in Q1’25, and





$5.5 million increase in loss on extinguishment of debt tied to the Q1’25 Term Loan refinancing.







Net Loss of $102.6 million, compared to a Net Income of $13.6 million in Q1’24. Included in the Q1’25 results are:



Net Loss Margin for Q1’25 was 45.8% compared to Net Income Margin of 6.1% in Q1’24.



Net Loss Margin for Q1’25 was 45.8% compared to Net Income Margin of 6.1% in Q1’24.



On a non-GAAP basis, adjusted Net Loss* was $58.3 million, as compared to $10.7 million adjusted Net Income* in the prior year.



On a non-GAAP basis, adjusted Net Loss* was $58.3 million, as compared to $10.7 million adjusted Net Income* in the prior year.



Adjusted EBITDA* of $70.1 million, slightly down 0.1% year over year and up 2.2% on a currency neutral basis. Adjusted EBITDA Margin* remained strong at 31.3% for Q1’25 compared to 31.6% in the prior year period.



Adjusted EBITDA* of $70.1 million, slightly down 0.1% year over year and up 2.2% on a currency neutral basis. Adjusted EBITDA Margin* remained strong at 31.3% for Q1’25 compared to 31.6% in the prior year period.



Adjusted EBITDA less capex* was $54.4 million, down 2.4% year over year and up 0.5% on a currency neutral basis.













Liquidity and Balance Sheet:









Net cash provided by operating activities of $15.4 million in Q1’25, compared to $21.5 million in the prior year period.



Net cash provided by operating activities of $15.4 million in Q1’25, compared to $21.5 million in the prior year period.



Free cash flow* of $(0.3) million in Q1’25, compared to $7.1 million in the prior year period.



Free cash flow* of $(0.3) million in Q1’25, compared to $7.1 million in the prior year period.



Ending cash balance on March 31, 2025 was $114.6 million, down $6.6 million from the ending balance on December 31, 2024 and down $19.6 million from March 31, 2024. The year-on-year decrease was driven in large part by $55.2 million of voluntary debt paydowns over the past twelve months and $12.5 million of outflows related to the refinancing transaction completed in Q1 2025. The Company has $150.0 million available through its Revolver, which remains undrawn, for total available liquidity of $264.6 million.



Ending cash balance on March 31, 2025 was $114.6 million, down $6.6 million from the ending balance on December 31, 2024 and down $19.6 million from March 31, 2024. The year-on-year decrease was driven in large part by $55.2 million of voluntary debt paydowns over the past twelve months and $12.5 million of outflows related to the refinancing transaction completed in Q1 2025. The Company has $150.0 million available through its Revolver, which remains undrawn, for total available liquidity of $264.6 million.



During the quarter, the company completed the refinancing of its existing term loan structure, replacing its old term loans, which were set to mature in February 2026, with new loans now maturing in February 2030.



During the quarter, the company completed the refinancing of its existing term loan structure, replacing its old term loans, which were set to mature in February 2026, with new loans now maturing in February 2030.



Total debt was $1.36 billion, which included $300.0 million in senior notes and a Term Loan balance of $1.06 billion, consisting of $580.0 million in USD and $476.1 million in USD equivalent of Euros, converted using exchange rates as of March 31, 2025.



Total debt was $1.36 billion, which included $300.0 million in senior notes and a Term Loan balance of $1.06 billion, consisting of $580.0 million in USD and $476.1 million in USD equivalent of Euros, converted using exchange rates as of March 31, 2025.



On May 5, 2025, the Company completed a permitted voluntary loan to bond exchange for its $580 million of USD fixed rate loans. In total, $539.9 million of loans were exchanged into new fixed rate notes with the same 2030 maturity and 11.25% interest rate as the USD fixed rate loans.









* Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss), Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted EBITDA less capex, and Free Cash Flow are non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to the Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures section below.









Key Performance Indicators (KPIs)







Our KPIs outlined below are the metrics that provide management with the most immediate understanding of the drivers of business performance and our ability to deliver shareholder return, track to financial targets and prioritize customer satisfaction. KPI comparisons for the last twelve months ended March 31, 2024 reflect continued impact of Hollywood strike.



















Last Twelve Months Ended March 31,





















2025

















2024

















Increase / (Decrease)













LTM total purchasing customers (thousands)







1













708













769













(7.9





)%











LTM total active annual subscribers (thousands)







2













318













262













21.2





%











LTM paid download volume (millions)







3













93













95













(2.7





)%











LTM annual subscriber revenue retention rate







4













92.7





%









90.0





%









270 bps











Image collection (millions)







5













582













544













6.9





%











Video collection (millions)







5













34













29













16.3





%











LTM video attachment rate







6













16.7





%









14.0





%









270 bps











Annual subscription – includes products and subscriptions for 12 months or longer, Unsplash API, and Custom Content.













1







The count of total customers who made a purchase within the reporting period based on billed revenue.















2







The count of customers who were on an annual subscription product during the reporting period.















3







A count of the number of paid downloads by our customers in the reporting period. Excludes downloads from Editorial Subscriptions, Editorial feeds and certain API structured deals, including bulk unlimited deals. Excludes downloads related to an agreement signed with Amazon, as the magnitude of the potential download volume over the deal term could result in significant fluctuations in this metric without corresponding impact to revenue in the same period.















4







This calculates retention of total revenue for customers on an annual subscription product, comparing the customer’s total billed revenue (inclusive of both annual subscription and non-annual subscription products) in the LTM period to the prior LTM period.















5







A count of the total images and videos in our content library as of the reporting date.​















6







A measure of the percentage of total paid customer downloaders who are video downloaders.











First Quarter 2025 and Other Recent Business Highlights:









Signed new exclusive partnerships with WWE, Major League Soccer and National Women’s Soccer League and renewed long-standing partnership with UEFA.



Signed new exclusive partnerships with WWE, Major League Soccer and National Women’s Soccer League and renewed long-standing partnership with UEFA.



Returned as partners to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscar Party, the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, GRAMMYs and BAFTAs.



Returned as partners to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscar Party, the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, GRAMMYs and BAFTAs.



Renewed content partnerships with the Boston Globe and MTV and welcomed new video partner Bader Media.

















Financial Outlook for Full Year 2025







The following tables summarize Getty Images’ updated fiscal year 2025 guidance:















Updated 2025 Guidance









Prior 2025 Guidance













Revenue









$931 million to $968 million









$918 million to $955 million













Revenue YoY







-0.9% to 3.1%





-2.3% to 1.6%











Revenue YoY, Currency Neutral







-1.0% to 3.0%





-1.0% to 3.0%











Adjusted EBITDA









$277 million to $297 million









$272 million to $290 million













Adjusted EBITDA YoY







-7.6% to -1.2%





-9.5% to -3.3%











Adjusted EBITDA YoY, Currency







-7.9% to -1.4%





-8.0% to -1.7%













The updated guidance has been prepared based on the following foreign currency exchange rates: the Euro at 1.10 and GBP at 1.30, compared to the Euro at 1.05 and GBP at 1.26 in the prior guidance. In addition, the Adjusted EBITDA guidance continues to include approximately $8.0 million of one-off increases in SG&A as the Company accelerates its SOX compliance efforts in 2025. This acceleration is to prepare for what the Company anticipates being a necessary shift in resources and focus on merger and integration related activities upon the expected close of the transaction with Shutterstock.







Previously Announced Merger Agreement with Shutterstock







On January 7, 2025, Getty Images announced that it entered into a merger agreement with Shutterstock to combine in a merger of equals transaction, creating a premier visual content company.





On April 2, 2025, Getty Images announced that the Company and Shutterstock, Inc had each received a Request for Additional Information and Documentary Material (Second Request) from the U.S. Department of Justice in connection with the proposed merger. Following submission of a briefing paper, on April 22, 2025, the United Kingdom Competition and Markets Authority invited Getty Images to submit a Merger Notice and their review process is ongoing.





Getty Images and Shutterstock intend to continue working cooperatively with the DOJ and other non-US regulators to obtain regulatory clearance for the proposed merger as expeditiously as possible. The proposed transaction remains subject to Shutterstock stockholder approval as well as other customary closing conditions.





Both parties continue to expect the transaction to close in the second half of 2025.





For additional information associated with the transaction, please see the Company filings from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.







Webcast & Conference Call Information







The Company will host a conference call and live webcast with the investment community at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time today, Monday, May 12, 2025, to discuss its first quarter 2025 results. The live webcast will be accessible through the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at



https://investors.gettyimages.com



. To access the call through a conference line, dial 1-800-225-9448 (in the U.S.) or 1-203-518-9708 (international callers). The conference ID for the call is GETTYQ1. A replay of the conference call will be posted shortly after the call and will be available for fourteen days following the call. To access the replay, dial 1-844-512-2921 (in the U.S.) or 1-412-317-6671 (international callers). The access code for the replay is 11158845.







About Getty Images







Getty Images (NYSE: GETY) is a preeminent global visual content creator and marketplace that offers a full range of content solutions to meet the needs of any customer around the globe, no matter their size. Through its



Getty Images



,



iStock



and



Unsplash



brands, websites and APIs, Getty Images serves customers in almost every country in the world and is the first-place people turn to discover, purchase and share powerful visual content from the world’s best photographers and videographers. Getty Images works with almost 600,000 content creators and more than 350 content partners to deliver this powerful and comprehensive content. Each year Getty Images covers more than 160,000



news



,



sport



and



entertainment



events providing depth and breadth of coverage that is unmatched. Getty Images maintains one of the largest and best privately-owned



photographic archives



in the world with millions of images dating back to the beginning of photography.





Through its



best-in-class creative library



and



Custom Content



solutions, Getty Images helps customers elevate their creativity and entire end-to-end creative process to find the right visual for any need. With the adoption and distribution of generative AI technologies and tools trained on permissioned content that include indemnification and perpetual, worldwide usage rights,



Getty Images



and



iStock



customers can use text to image generation to ideate and create commercially safe compelling visuals, further expanding Getty Images capabilities to deliver exactly what customers are looking for.





For company news and announcements, visit our



Newsroom



.







Forward-Looking Statements







Certain statements included in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of the words such as “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “should,” “would,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “predict,” “potential,” “seem,” “seek,” “future,” “outlook,” “target” or similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding estimates and forecasts of other financial and performance metrics and projections of market opportunity. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of our management and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of the Company.





These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including: our inability to continue to license third-party content and offer relevant quality and diversity of content to satisfy customer needs; our ability to attract new customers and retain and motivate an increase in spending by our existing customers; our ability to grow our subscriptions business; the user experience of our customers on our websites; the extent to which we are able to maintain and expand the breadth and quality of our content library through content licensed from third-party suppliers, content acquisitions and imagery captured by our staff of in-house photographers; the mix of and basis upon which we license our content, including the price-points at, and the license models and purchase options through, which we license our content; the risk that we operate in a highly competitive market; the risk that we are unable to successfully execute our business strategy or effectively manage costs; our inability to effectively manage our growth; our inability to maintain an effective system of internal controls and financial reporting; the risk that we may lose the right to use “Getty Images” trademarks; our inability to evaluate our future prospects and challenges due to evolving markets and customers’ industries; the legal, social and ethical issues relating to the use of new and evolving technologies, such as Artificial Intelligence and machine learning (collectively, “AI”), including statements regarding AI and innovation momentum; the increased use of AI applications such as generative AI technologies that may result in harm to our brand, reputation, business, or intellectual property; the risk that our operations in and continued expansion into international markets bring additional business, political, regulatory, operational, financial and economic risks; our inability to adequately adapt our technology systems to ingest and deliver sufficient new content; the risk of technological interruptions or cybersecurity breaches, incidents, and vulnerabilities; the risk that any prolonged strike by, or lockout of, one or more of the unions that provide personnel essential to the production of films or television programs, such as the 2023 strike by the writers’ union and the actors’ unions and including its lingering effects, could further impact our entertainment business; the inability to expand our operations into new products, services and technologies and to increase customer and supplier awareness of our new and emerging products and services, including with respect to our AI initiatives; the loss of and inability to attract and retain key personnel that could negatively impact our business growth; the inability to protect the proprietary information of customers and networks against security breaches and protect and enforce intellectual property rights; our reliance on third parties; the risks related to our use of independent contractors; the risk that an increase in government regulation of the industries and markets in which we operate could negatively impact our business; the impact of worldwide and regional political, military or economic conditions, including declines in foreign currencies in relation to the value of the U.S. dollar, hyperinflation, higher interest rates, trade wars and restrictions, devaluation the impact of recent bank failures on the marketplace and the ability to access credit and significant political or civil disturbances in international markets where we conduct business; the risk that claims, judgements, lawsuits and other proceedings that have been, or may be, instituted against us or our predecessors, including pending lawsuits brought against us by former warrant holders, could adversely affect our business; the inability to maintain the listing of our Class A common stock on the New York Stock Exchange; volatility in our stock price and in the liquidity of the trading market for our Class A common stock; the impact of any widespread outbreak of an illness, pandemic or other local or global health issue, natural disasters, or climate change; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the risks associated with evolving corporate governance and public disclosure requirements; the risk of greater than anticipated tax liabilities; the risks associated with the storage and use of personally identifiable information; earnings-related risks such as those associated with late payments, goodwill or other intangible assets; our ability to obtain additional capital on commercially reasonable terms; the risks associated with being an “emerging growth company” and “smaller reporting company” within the meaning of the U.S. securities laws; risks associated with our reliance on information technology in critical areas of our operations; our inability to pay dividends for the foreseeable future; the risks associated with additional issuances of Class A common stock without stockholder approval; risks related to our proposed merger with Shutterstock, Inc.; costs related to operating as a public company; and other risks and uncertainties identified in “Item 1A Risk Factors” of our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K (the “2024 Form 10-K”). If any of these risks materialize or our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements.





These and other factors that could cause actual results to differ from those implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release are more fully described under the heading “Item 1A Risk Factors” in our 2024 Form 10-K and in our other filings with the SEC. The risks described under the heading “Item 1A Risk Factors” in our 2024 Form 10-K and other filings with the SEC are not exhaustive. New risk factors emerge from time to time and it is not possible to predict all such risk factors, nor can we assess the impact of all such risk factors on our business or the extent to which any factor or combination of factors may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the foregoing cautionary statements. We undertake no obligations to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.





In addition, the statements of belief and similar statements reflect our beliefs and opinions on the relevant subject. These statements are based upon information available to us, as applicable, as of the date of this press release, and while we believe such information forms a reasonable basis for such statements, such information may be limited or incomplete, and statements should not be read to indicate that we have conducted an exhaustive inquiry into, or review of, all potentially available relevant information. These statements are inherently uncertain and you are cautioned not to unduly rely upon these statements.



















GETTY IMAGES HOLDINGS, INC.













CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS











(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)



























Three Months Ended









March 31,

























2025





















2024















Revenue









$





224,077













$





222,278





































Operating expenses:

























Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization)









$





60,209













$





60,256













Selling, general and administrative expenses













98,268

















100,944













Depreciation













14,947

















14,360













Amortization













566

















534













Loss on litigation













4,343

















2,022













Other operating expenses – net













18,402

















3,128













Total operating expenses













196,735

















181,244













Income from operations













27,342

















41,034





































Other (expense) income, net:

























Interest expense













(32,675





)













(32,724





)









(Loss) on fair value adjustment for swaps – net













—

















(1,459





)









Foreign exchange (loss) gain – net













(25,078





)













16,422













Loss on extinguishment of debt













(5,474





)













—













Other non-operating (expense) income – net













(2,094





)













1,515













Total other expense – net













(65,321





)













(16,246





)









(Loss) income before income taxes













(37,979





)













24,788













Income tax (expense) benefit













(64,593





)













(11,201





)

































Net (loss) income













(102,572





)













13,587













Less:

























Net income attributable to non-controlling interest













—

















132













Net (loss) income attributable to Getty Images Holdings, Inc.









$





(102,572





)









$





13,455





































Net (loss) income per share attributable to Class A Getty Images Holdings, Inc. common stockholders:

























Basic









$





(0.25





)









$





0.03













Diluted









$





(0.25





)









$





0.03





































Weighted-average Class A common shares outstanding:

























Basic













412,472,878

















405,635,251













Diluted













412,472,878

















414,893,486



































GETTY IMAGES HOLDINGS, INC.













CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS











(In thousands, except share and par value data)



























March 31,









2025













December 31,









2024













ASSETS



























Current assets:

























Cash and cash equivalents









$





114,554













$





121,173













Restricted cash













4,119

















4,131













Accounts receivable – net of allowance of $6,123 and $6,164, respectively













158,697

















151,130













Prepaid expenses













15,226

















16,327













Insurance recovery receivable













40,000

















45,000













Taxes receivable













10,058

















9,577













Other current assets













7,681

















11,477













Total current assets













350,335

















358,815













Property and equipment, net













180,309

















177,292













Operating lease right-of-use assets













30,478

















32,453













Goodwill













1,511,795

















1,510,477













Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization













397,877

















389,906













Deferred income taxes, net













64,681

















63,965













Other assets













31,028

















30,800













Total assets









$





2,566,503













$





2,563,708







































LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY



























Current liabilities:

























Accounts payable









$





103,133













$





99,320













Accrued expenses













49,408

















59,938













Short-term debt, net













19,447

















—













Income taxes payable













17,363

















10,913













Litigation reserves













112,380

















110,994













Deferred revenue













186,634

















172,090













Total current liabilities













488,365

















453,255













Long-term debt, net













1,308,112

















1,314,424













Lease liabilities













26,559

















29,034













Deferred income taxes, net













77,363

















24,357













Uncertain tax positions













22,831

















22,329













Other long-term liabilities













2,177

















1,969













Total liabilities













1,925,407

















1,845,368













Commitments & contingencies (Note 12)

















































Stockholders’ equity:

























Class A common stock, $0.0001 par value: 2.0 billion shares authorized; 413.4 million shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and 412.3 million shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024













41

















41













Additional paid-in capital













2,022,385

















2,017,407













Accumulated deficit













(1,326,054





)













(1,223,482





)









Accumulated other comprehensive loss













(103,420





)













(123,770





)









Total Getty Images Holdings, Inc. stockholders’ equity













592,952

















670,196













Non-controlling interest













48,144

















48,144













Total stockholders’ equity













641,096

















718,340













Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity









$





2,566,503













$





2,563,708



































GETTY IMAGES HOLDINGS, INC.









CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS







(In thousands)



























Three Months Ended March 31,





























2025





















2024















CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:

























Net (loss) income









$





(102,572





)









$





13,587













Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:

























Depreciation and amortization













15,513

















14,894













Foreign currency gain (losses) on foreign denominated debt













18,330

















(11,708





)









Equity-based compensation













4,525

















9,134













Debt extinguishment













5,474

















—













Deferred income taxes – net













54,827

















3,422













Uncertain tax positions













502

















(163





)









Non-cash fair value adjustment for swaps













—

















1,459













Amortization of debt issuance costs













1,923

















743













Non-cash operating lease costs













2,773

















2,913













Other













3,145

















632













Changes in assets and liabilities:

























Accounts receivable













(6,373





)













(2,051





)









Accounts payable













6,075

















(8,877





)









Accrued expenses













(4,719





)













(212





)









Insurance recovery receivable













5,000

















931













Litigation reserves













1,501

















1,390













Lease liabilities, non-current













(3,265





)













(2,957





)









Income taxes receivable/payable













6,683

















145













Interest payable













(7,316





)













(7,317





)









Deferred revenue













13,167

















7,883













Other













191

















(2,320





)









Net cash provided by operating activities













15,384

















21,528





































CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:

























Acquisition of property and equipment













(15,706





)













(14,452





)









Net cash used in investing activities













(15,706





)













(14,452





)

































CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:

























Proceeds from issuance of debt













1,040,872

















—













Debt refinancing costs













(35,343





)













(2,201





)









Prepayment of debt













(1,018,076





)













(2,600





)









Proceeds from common stock issuance













—

















2,021













Cash paid for settlement of employee taxes related to equity-based awards













—

















(2,492





)









Net cash used in financing activities













(12,547





)













(5,272





)

































Effects of exchange rates fluctuations













6,238

















(3,918





)









NET DECREASE IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH













(6,631





)













(2,114





)









CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH – Beginning of period













125,304

















140,850













CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH – End of period









$





118,673













$





138,736



















Non-GAAP Financial Measures







In order to assist investors in understanding the core operating results that our management uses to evaluate the business and for financial planning, we present the following non-GAAP measures: (1) Adjusted EBITDA, (2) Adjusted EBITDA Margin, (3) Adjusted EBITDA less capex (4) Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings Per Share and (5) Free Cash Flow. The presentation of this financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP.





The Company believes that these measures are relevant and provide useful information widely used by analysts, investors and other interested parties in our industry to provide a baseline for evaluating and comparing our operating performance, and in the case of free cash flow, our liquidity results. We also evaluate our revenue on an as reported (U.S. GAAP) and currency neutral basis. We believe presenting currency neutral information provides valuable supplemental information regarding our comparable results, consistent with how we evaluate our performance internally.





Reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP measures are provided below.





The Company does not reconcile its forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to the corresponding U.S. GAAP measures, due to variability and difficulty in making accurate forecasts and projections and/or certain information not being ascertainable or accessible; and because not all of the information, such as foreign currency impacts necessary for a quantitative reconciliation of these forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure, is available to the Company without unreasonable efforts. For the same reasons, the Company is unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information. The Company provides non-GAAP financial measures that it believes will be achieved, however it cannot accurately predict all of the components of the adjusted calculations and the U.S. GAAP measures may be materially different than the non-GAAP measures.







Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, and Adjusted EBITDA less capex













(In thousands)













Three Months Ended March 31,

























2025





















2024















Net (loss) income









$





(102,572





)









$





13,587













Add/(less) non-GAAP adjustments:

























Depreciation and amortization













15,513

















14,894













Other operating expense – net













18,402

















3,128













Loss on litigation













4,343

















2,022













Interest expense













32,675

















32,724













Fair value adjustments, foreign exchange and other non-operating (income) expense



1















27,172

















(16,478





)









Loss on extinguishment of debt













5,474

















—













Income tax expense













64,593

















11,201













Equity-based compensation expense, net of capitalization













4,525

















9,134













Adjusted EBITDA













70,125

















70,212













Capex













15,706

















14,452













Adjusted EBITDA less capex













54,419

















55,760













Net (loss) income margin













(45.8





)%













6.1





%









Adjusted EBITDA margin













31.3





%













31.6





%











(1) Fair value adjustments for our swaps and foreign currency exchange contracts, foreign exchange gains (losses) and other insignificant non-operating related expenses (income).











Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings Per Share









Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings Per Share are non-GAAP financial measures that we use to provide a more meaningful comparison of our core operating results from period to period. These measures exclude the impact of certain items that we believe are not indicative of our core operating performance. These adjustments include, but are not limited to, foreign exchange gains (losses), net and other non-recurring items. The following table reconciles Net Income (Loss) and Earnings (Loss) Per Share, the most directly comparable GAAP measures, to Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Earnings (Loss) Per Share for the periods presented:











(In thousands)













Three Months Ended March 31,

























2025





















2024















Net (loss) income









$





(102,572





)









$





13,587













Add/(less) non-GAAP adjustments:

























Equity-based compensation expense













4,525

















9,134













Tax effect of equity-based compensation expense



1















(1,153





)













(2,335





)









Loss on litigation













4,343

















2,022













Tax effect of loss on litigation, net of recovery



1















(1,130





)













(526





)









Foreign exchange













25,078

















(16,422





)









Tax effect on foreign exchange (loss) gain – net



1















(7,120





)













4,382













Acquisition related costs













18,043

















1,100













Tax effect of acquisition related costs



1















(4,694





)













(286





)









Loss on debt extinguishment and expensed financing costs













8,651

















—













Tax effect of loss on debt extinguishment and expensed financing costs



1















(2,250





)













—













Adjusted net income (loss)









$





(58,279





)









$





10,656





































Earnings per share:

























Diluted earnings per share









$





(0.25





)









$





0.03













Adjusted diluted earnings per share









$





(0.14





)









$





0.03





































Weighted average diluted shares













412,472,878

















414,893,486















(1) Statutory tax rates used to calculate the tax effect of the adjustments.





















Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow





















Three Months Ended March 31,













(in thousands)













2025













2024











Net cash provided by operating activities​









$15,384









$21,528









Acquisition of property and equipment​









$(15,706)









$(14,452)











Free Cash Flow​













$





(322





)













$





7,076

























OTHER FINANCIAL DATA









Revenue by Product















(In thousands, except percentages)















Three Months Ended









March 31,

































2025

















% of revenue

















2024

















% of revenue













$ change













% change













CN % change













Creative















132,175













59.0





%













138,842













62.5





%













(6,667





)









(4.8





)%









(3.0





)%











Editorial















82,617













36.9





%













79,429













35.7





%













3,188













4.0





%









5.6





%











Other















9,285













4.1





%













4,007













1.8





%













5,278













131.7





%









135.5





%











Total revenue











$





224,077













100.0





%









$





222,278













100.0





%









$





1,799













0.8





%









2.6





%











Certain prior year amounts have been reclassified to conform to the current year presentation.

























Balance Sheet & Liquidity













($ millions)













March 31, 2025













December 31, 2024













March 31, 2024











Cash & Cash Equivalents



1











$





114.6













$





121.2













$





134.2













Available under Revolving Credit Facility



2











$





150.0













$





150.0













$





150.0













Total Liquidity









$





264.6













$





271.2













$





284.2













































Old Term Loans Outstanding - USD Tranche









$





—













$





579.2













$





634.4













Old Term Loans Outstanding - EUR Tranche



3











$





—













$





435.2













$





451.9













New Term Loans Outstanding - USD Tranche









$





580.0













$





—













$





—













New Term Loans Outstanding - EUR Tranche



3











$





476.1













$





—













$





—













Total Balance - Term Loans Outstanding



4











$





1,056.1













$





1,014.4













$





1,086.3













































Short-term debt, net



4











$





19.4













$





—













$





—













Senior Notes









$





300.0













$





300.0













$





300.0



















1







Excludes restricted cash of $4.1 million as of March 31, 2025, $4.1 million as of December 31, 2024 and $4.5 million as of March 31, 2024.















2







Our Revolving Credit Facility was effective May, 2023 and matures May, 2028.















3







Face Value of Debt is 440M EUR as of





March 31, 2025





converted using FX spot rate of





1.08 and face value of debt





of 419M EUR as of both December 31, 2024 and





March 31, 2024 con





verted using the FX spot rate as of





1.01 and 1.08, respectively, as of those dates.















4







Represents face value of debt, not GAAP carrying value.















Investor Contact:







Getty Images





Steven Kanner







Investorrelations@gettyimages.com









Media Contact:







Getty Images





Anne Flanagan







Anne.flanagan@gettyimages.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.