Getty Images Holdings Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for GETY

In trading on Monday, shares of Getty Images Holdings Inc (Symbol: GETY) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $5.22, changing hands as high as $5.31 per share. Getty Images Holdings Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GETY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GETY's low point in its 52 week range is $3.42 per share, with $8.22 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $5.27.

