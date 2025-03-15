GETTY IMAGES Earnings Preview: Recent $GETY Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

GETTY IMAGES ($GETY) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 17th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $251,238,576 and earnings of $0.04 per share.

GETTY IMAGES Insider Trading Activity

GETTY IMAGES insiders have traded $GETY stock on the open market 38 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 38 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GETY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BERMAN GROUP LLC NEUBERGER sold 4,100,000 shares for an estimated $10,086,000

CHINH CHU has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 157,266 shares for an estimated $633,089 .

. CRAIG WARREN PETERS (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 64,923 shares for an estimated $188,190 .

. JENNIFER LEYDEN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 24,466 shares for an estimated $70,920 .

. CHO MIKAEL (Senior Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 17,826 shares for an estimated $52,138 .

. GRANT FARHALL (Chief Product Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 16,288 shares for an estimated $47,212 .

. KJELTI WILKES KELLOUGH (General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 16,288 shares for an estimated $47,212 .

. GENE FOCA (Chief Marketing Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 12,236 shares for an estimated $35,466 .

. KENNETH ARRIGO MAINARDIS (Senior Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 12,091 shares for an estimated $35,046 .

. PETER ORLOWSKY (Senior Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,553 shares for an estimated $24,790 .

. NATHANIEL GANDERT (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,269 shares for an estimated $23,967 .

. DAINE MARC WESTON (Senior VP, Ecommerce) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 6,786 shares for an estimated $18,799 .

. ELIZABETH ANNE VAUGHAN (Chief People Officer) sold 2,562 shares for an estimated $9,248

MICHAEL TEASTER (Chief of Staff) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,592 shares for an estimated $7,511 .

. CHRIS HOEL (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,206 shares for an estimated $2,847.

GETTY IMAGES Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 52 institutional investors add shares of GETTY IMAGES stock to their portfolio, and 48 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

