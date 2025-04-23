Getty Images Announces Q1 2025 Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule

Getty Images will release Q1 2025 results on May 12, 2025, followed by a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. announced that it will release its first quarter 2025 financial results on May 12, 2025, after market close, followed by a conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. Participants can join the call by phone, with specific numbers for domestic and international callers, and a conference ID provided. An audio replay will be available for two weeks, along with a webcast on the company's Investor Relations website. Getty Images is a leading global visual content creator, offering a range of solutions through its brands, including Getty Images and iStock. The company collaborates with many content creators and partners, covering numerous events annually and boasting an extensive photographic archive. It emphasizes the integration of generative AI technologies to enhance creative processes for its customers.

Getty Images will release its first quarter 2025 results, providing transparency and keeping investors informed about the company's financial performance.



The scheduled conference call allows for direct communication with investors, enhancing engagement and providing an opportunity for real-time discussion of company results.



The simultaneous webcast of the conference call ensures accessibility for a wider audience, allowing stakeholders to participate and gain insights into the company's performance.



Getty Images highlights its extensive service offerings and partnerships, emphasizing its market leadership and commitment to providing diverse visual content solutions globally.

Delayed release of quarterly results may raise concerns among investors about the company's financial performance and transparency.



The reliance on generative AI technologies could indicate a shift away from traditional content creation methods, potentially alienating some customers or impacting the quality of the content.



The announcement lacks specific performance metrics or guidance, which investors typically look for in quarterly reports, thus limiting insights into the company's current financial health.

When will Getty Images release its Q1 2025 financial results?

Getty Images will release its Q1 2025 results after market close on May 12, 2025.

How can I join the conference call for Getty Images' Q1 results?

Join the conference call by dialing 1-800-225-9448 or 1-203-518-9708 for international callers.

What is the conference ID for the Getty Images call?

The conference ID for the call is GETTYQ1.

Will there be a replay of the Getty Images conference call?

Yes, an audio replay will be available for two weeks at 1-844-512-2921 or 1-412-317-6671 for international callers.

Where can I access the webcast of the conference call?

The webcast can be accessed on the Investor Relations section of Getty Images' website.

$GETY Insider Trading Activity

$GETY insiders have traded $GETY stock on the open market 34 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 34 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GETY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BERMAN GROUP LLC NEUBERGER sold 4,100,000 shares for an estimated $10,086,000

CHINH CHU has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 88,493 shares for an estimated $357,027 .

. CRAIG WARREN PETERS (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 157,377 shares for an estimated $336,259 .

. JENNIFER LEYDEN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 41,949 shares for an estimated $89,919 .

. GRANT FARHALL (Chief Product Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 39,472 shares for an estimated $84,338 .

. KJELTI WILKES KELLOUGH (General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 39,472 shares for an estimated $84,338 .

. CHO MIKAEL (Senior Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 35,962 shares for an estimated $78,060 .

. GENE FOCA (Chief Marketing Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 29,649 shares for an estimated $63,349 .

. KENNETH ARRIGO MAINARDIS (Senior Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 28,079 shares for an estimated $60,015 .

. PETER ORLOWSKY (Senior Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 20,719 shares for an estimated $44,269 .

. NATHANIEL GANDERT (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 20,032 shares for an estimated $42,801 .

. DAINE MARC WESTON (Senior VP, Ecommerce) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 13,883 shares for an estimated $30,123 .

. MICHAEL TEASTER (Chief of Staff) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,227 shares for an estimated $13,305 .

. CHRIS HOEL (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,206 shares for an estimated $2,847.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$GETY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 57 institutional investors add shares of $GETY stock to their portfolio, and 36 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



NEW YORK, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (“Getty Images”) (NYSE: GETY) a preeminent global visual content creator and marketplace, announced today that the company intends to release its first quarter 2025 results after market close on Monday, May 12, 2025, followed by a conference call at 4:30 p.m. (Eastern Time) that same day to discuss the company’s results.





The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing 1-800-225-9448, or for international callers, 1-203-518-9708. The conference ID for the call is GETTYQ1. An audio replay will be available for two weeks following the call and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921, or for international callers, 1-412-317-6671. The passcode for the replay is 11158845.





A simultaneous webcast of the conference call will also be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at



https://investors.gettyimages.com/



. The webcast will also be available for replay shortly following the call.







About Getty Images:







Getty Images (NYSE: GETY) is a preeminent global visual content creator and marketplace that offers a full range of content solutions to meet the needs of any customer around the globe, no matter their size. Through its



Getty Images



,



iStock



and



Unsplash



brands, websites and APIs, Getty Images serves customers in almost every country in the world and is the first-place people turn to discover, purchase and share powerful visual content from the world’s best photographers and videographers. Getty Images works with over 583,000 content creators and more than 350 content partners to deliver this powerful and comprehensive content. Each year Getty Images covers more than 160,000



news



,



sport



and



entertainment



events providing depth and breadth of coverage that is unmatched. Getty Images maintains one of the largest and best privately-owned



photographic archives



in the world with millions of images dating back to the beginning of photography.





Through its



best-in-class creative library



and



Custom Content



solutions, Getty Images helps customers elevate their creativity and entire end-to-end creative process to find the right visual for any need. With the adoption and distribution of generative AI technologies and tools trained on permissioned content that include indemnification and perpetual, worldwide usage rights,



Getty Images



and



iStock



customers can use text to image generation to ideate and create commercially safe compelling visuals, further expanding Getty Images capabilities to deliver exactly what customers are looking for.





For company news and announcements, visit our



Newsroom



.







Investor Contact:







Getty Images





Steven Kanner







Investorrelations@gettyimages.com









Media Contact:







Getty Images





Anne Flanagan







Anne.Flanagan@gettyimages.com





