Getty Images to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results on March 17, 2025

Getty Images will release its Q4 and full year 2024 results on March 17, 2025, with a subsequent conference call.

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. announced its plans to release its fourth quarter and full year 2024 results on March 17, 2025, after market close, followed by a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the results. Interested parties can join the call by phone or access a live webcast on the company's Investor Relations website. The company, a leading global visual content creator, serves customers worldwide through its brands, offering a wide range of content solutions. Getty Images collaborates with over 576,000 content creators and covers numerous events each year, maintaining a vast photographic archive. The company is also expanding its capabilities with generative AI technologies for creating visuals.

Potential Positives

Getty Images will release its fourth quarter and full year 2024 results, indicating transparency and engagement with investors.

The scheduled conference call and webcast for discussing the financial results allow for direct communication with stakeholders, enhancing investor relations.

The mention of advancements in generative AI technologies demonstrates Getty Images' commitment to innovation and meeting customer needs through enhanced services.

Getty Images showcases its extensive and unmatched coverage of various events, highlighting its position as a leading visual content provider in the marketplace.

Potential Negatives

The press release does not provide any financial performance indicators or forecasts, which may raise concerns among investors about the company's upcoming results.

The announcement of the results release date suggests prior expectations for performance that may not be met, potentially leading to negative market reactions.

The mention of generative AI technologies could imply disruptions in traditional content creation processes, which may pose risks to existing revenue streams.

FAQ

When will Getty Images release its Q4 2024 results?

Getty Images will release its fourth quarter and full year 2024 results after market close on March 17, 2025.

How can I join the Getty Images conference call?

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-800-579-2543 for U.S. callers or 1-785-424-1789 for international callers.

What is the conference ID for the Getty Images call?

The conference ID for the call is GETTYQ4.

Will there be a replay of the conference call?

Yes, an audio replay will be available for two weeks by dialing 1-844-512-2921 or 1-412-317-6671 for international callers.

Where can I find more information about Getty Images?

More information about Getty Images is available in the Investor Relations section of their website at https://investors.gettyimages.com/.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$GETY Insider Trading Activity

$GETY insiders have traded $GETY stock on the open market 38 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 38 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GETY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BERMAN GROUP LLC NEUBERGER sold 4,100,000 shares for an estimated $10,086,000

CHINH CHU has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 157,266 shares for an estimated $633,089 .

. CRAIG WARREN PETERS (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 64,923 shares for an estimated $188,190 .

. JENNIFER LEYDEN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 24,466 shares for an estimated $70,920 .

. CHO MIKAEL (Senior Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 17,826 shares for an estimated $52,138 .

. GRANT FARHALL (Chief Product Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 16,288 shares for an estimated $47,212 .

. KJELTI WILKES KELLOUGH (General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 16,288 shares for an estimated $47,212 .

. GENE FOCA (Chief Marketing Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 12,236 shares for an estimated $35,466 .

. KENNETH ARRIGO MAINARDIS (Senior Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 12,091 shares for an estimated $35,046 .

. PETER ORLOWSKY (Senior Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,553 shares for an estimated $24,790 .

. NATHANIEL GANDERT (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,269 shares for an estimated $23,967 .

. DAINE MARC WESTON (Senior VP, Ecommerce) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 6,823 shares for an estimated $20,143 .

. ELIZABETH ANNE VAUGHAN (Chief People Officer) sold 2,562 shares for an estimated $9,248

MICHAEL TEASTER (Chief of Staff) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,592 shares for an estimated $7,511 .

. CHRIS HOEL (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,109 shares for an estimated $3,443.

$GETY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 52 institutional investors add shares of $GETY stock to their portfolio, and 48 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (“Getty Images”) (NYSE: GETY) a preeminent global visual content creator and marketplace, announced today that the company intends to release its fourth quarter and full year 2024 results after market close on Monday, March 17, 2025, followed by a conference call at 4:30 p.m. (Eastern Time) that same day to discuss the company’s results.





The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing 1-800-579-2543, or for international callers, 1-785-424-1789. The conference ID for the call is GETTYQ4. An audio replay will be available for two weeks following the call and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921, or for international callers, 1-412-317-6671. The passcode for the replay is 11158384.





A simultaneous webcast of the conference call will also be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at



https://investors.gettyimages.com/



. The webcast will also be available for replay shortly following the call.







About Getty Images:







Getty Images (NYSE: GETY) is a preeminent global visual content creator and marketplace that offers a full range of content solutions to meet the needs of any customer around the globe, no matter their size. Through its



Getty Images



,



iStock



and



Unsplash



brands, websites and APIs, Getty Images serves customers in almost every country in the world and is the first-place people turn to discover, purchase and share powerful visual content from the world’s best photographers and videographers. Getty Images works with over 576,000 content creators and more than 340 content partners to deliver this powerful and comprehensive content. Each year Getty Images covers more than 160,000



news



,



sport



and



entertainment



events providing depth and breadth of coverage that is unmatched. Getty Images maintains one of the largest and best privately-owned



photographic archives



in the world with millions of images dating back to the beginning of photography.





Through its



best-in-class creative library



and



Custom Content



solutions, Getty Images helps customers elevate their creativity and entire end-to-end creative process to find the right visual for any need. With the adoption and distribution of generative AI technologies and tools trained on permissioned content that include indemnification and perpetual, worldwide usage rights,



Getty Images



and



iStock



customers can use text to image generation to ideate and create commercially safe compelling visuals, further expanding Getty Images capabilities to deliver exactly what customers are looking for.





For company news and announcements, visit our



Newsroom



.







Investor Contact:







Getty Images





Steven Kanner







Investorrelations@gettyimages.com









Media Contact:







Getty Images





Anne Flanagan







Anne.Flanagan@gettyimages.com





