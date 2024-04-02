News & Insights

Getty Images Acquires Motorsport Images - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Getty Images (GETY) and Motorsport Images announced that Getty Images has acquired Motorsport Images, including its operative arm LAT Images and its Sutton, Schlegelmilch, Colombo and Dukes Video archives. Motorsport Images content will be online at gettyimages.com from 3rd May 2024. Motorsport Images has an archive of over 29 million images and more than 8,900 hours of premium video footage.

Craig Peters, CEO, Getty Images, said: "The Motorsport Images team shares our commitment to capturing and bringing customers and fans the greatest moments from motorsports. Their impressive archive of iconic imagery and video will expand upon our premium motorsport offering to Getty Images' global customer base."

