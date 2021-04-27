Getting In Cheap On Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Might Be Difficult

With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 24x Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) may be sending bearish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all companies in the United States have P/E ratios under 21x and even P/E's lower than 12x are not unusual. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's lofty.

Minerals Technologies could be doing better as its earnings have been going backwards lately while most other companies have been seeing positive earnings growth. One possibility is that the P/E is high because investors think this poor earnings performance will turn the corner. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

NYSE:MTX Price Based on Past Earnings April 27th 2021

Want the full picture on analyst estimates for the company? Then our free report on Minerals Technologies will help you uncover what's on the horizon.

How Is Minerals Technologies' Growth Trending?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should outperform the market for P/E ratios like Minerals Technologies' to be considered reasonable.

If we review the last year of earnings, dishearteningly the company's profits fell to the tune of 13%. This means it has also seen a slide in earnings over the longer-term as EPS is down 41% in total over the last three years. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been undesirable for the company.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the six analysts covering the company suggest earnings should grow by 40% over the next year. That's shaping up to be materially higher than the 19% growth forecast for the broader market.

In light of this, it's understandable that Minerals Technologies' P/E sits above the majority of other companies. Apparently shareholders aren't keen to offload something that is potentially eyeing a more prosperous future.

What We Can Learn From Minerals Technologies' P/E?

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-earnings ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

We've established that Minerals Technologies maintains its high P/E on the strength of its forecast growth being higher than the wider market, as expected. At this stage investors feel the potential for a deterioration in earnings isn't great enough to justify a lower P/E ratio. It's hard to see the share price falling strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

You should always think about risks. Case in point, we've spotted 1 warning sign for Minerals Technologies you should be aware of.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking at a few good candidates. So take a peek at this free list of companies with a strong growth track record, trading on a P/E below 20x.

