Getting In Cheap On LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB) Is Unlikely

It's not a stretch to say that LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd.'s (NYSE:LITB) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 20.8x right now seems quite "middle-of-the-road" compared to the market in the United States, where the median P/E ratio is around 20x. Although, it's not wise to simply ignore the P/E without explanation as investors may be disregarding a distinct opportunity or a costly mistake.

As an illustration, earnings have deteriorated at LightInTheBox Holding over the last year, which is not ideal at all. One possibility is that the P/E is moderate because investors think the company might still do enough to be in line with the broader market in the near future. If you like the company, you'd at least be hoping this is the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's not quite in favour.

Is There Some Growth For LightInTheBox Holding?

NYSE:LITB Price Based on Past Earnings June 7th 2021

The only time you'd be comfortable seeing a P/E like LightInTheBox Holding's is when the company's growth is tracking the market closely.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered a frustrating 39% decrease to the company's bottom line. This has erased any of its gains during the last three years, with practically no change in EPS being achieved in total. So it appears to us that the company has had a mixed result in terms of growing earnings over that time.

Comparing that to the market, which is predicted to deliver 17% growth in the next 12 months, the company's momentum is weaker based on recent medium-term annualised earnings results.

In light of this, it's curious that LightInTheBox Holding's P/E sits in line with the majority of other companies. Apparently many investors in the company are less bearish than recent times would indicate and aren't willing to let go of their stock right now. Maintaining these prices will be difficult to achieve as a continuation of recent earnings trends is likely to weigh down the shares eventually.

What We Can Learn From LightInTheBox Holding's P/E?

While the price-to-earnings ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of earnings expectations.

Our examination of LightInTheBox Holding revealed its three-year earnings trends aren't impacting its P/E as much as we would have predicted, given they look worse than current market expectations. Right now we are uncomfortable with the P/E as this earnings performance isn't likely to support a more positive sentiment for long. Unless the recent medium-term conditions improve, it's challenging to accept these prices as being reasonable.

